FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
On an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that aired last month, Madison revealed she and Hannah Ann were "on great terms" and had become "good friends."
"We made a deep connection on the show and that has continued on after the show," Madison said.
"We call each other up about chili!" Hannah Ann joked.
The girls also shared how they were single at the time, with Madison saying she's been focusing on herself and Hannah Ann joking her DMs were open and she hadn't "placed an order yet" off the menu.
The Bachelor's 24th season, which aired earlier this year, featured Madison -- Peter's frontrunner for his final rose -- quitting the show after meeting his parents in Australia because she feared their lifestyles and goals were too different given her strong Christian morals and values.
Peter claimed he was in love with both Madison and Hannah Ann at the end of his journey to find love on the show, so he proposed marriage to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony when Madison no longer seemed like an option.
However, not long after getting engaged, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart. Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating.
But just two short days after the finale aired on ABC, Peter and Madison released separate statements via Instagram on March 12 announcing they had decided to call it quits on their revived romance and go their separate ways.