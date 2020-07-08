The Bachelor Season 24 alums Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett reunited for a little "date night" of their own following their respective breakups with Peter Weber.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hannah Ann and Madison, both 24, enjoyed a sunset picnic in Los Angeles, CA, on Tuesday before baking up a storm together in the kitchen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Madison posted three photos from her outing with Hannah Ann in which they were wearing masks, enjoying a variety of snacks on a picnic blanket, and posing for the camera.

Madison captioned her slideshow, "On a date.. kinda nervous."

On Madison's Instagram Stories, she shared a video of the beach view from the pair's hangout location, set to the song "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles.

Hannah Ann also documented her fun day with Madison on her Instagram Stories.

"Date night! Guess who I'm with?" Hannah Ann said in a video before panning over to Madison, who was flashing peace signs and cheerfully yelled, "Surprise!"

Later on, the girls had a banking session together in which they made delicious-looking chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon bread, and "Twix bars."

The night apparently ended with the girls lounging out by the television, and Hannah Ann posted a photo of Madison posing in front of the screen.

"Night time cuddles & cookies... and more desserts to come," Hannah Ann wrote on the last image.

Madison and Hannah Ann were friends while filming The Bachelor season, and their failed relationships with Peter apparently brought them closer together.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that aired last month, Madison revealed she and Hannah Ann were "on great terms" and had become "good friends."

"We made a deep connection on the show and that has continued on after the show," Madison said.

"We call each other up about chili!" Hannah Ann joked.

The girls also shared how they were single at the time, with Madison saying she's been focusing on herself and Hannah Ann joking her DMs were open and she hadn't "placed an order yet" off the menu.

The Bachelor's 24th season, which aired earlier this year, featured Madison -- Peter's frontrunner for his final rose -- quitting the show after meeting his parents in Australia because she feared their lifestyles and goals were too different given her strong Christian morals and values.

Peter claimed he was in love with both Madison and Hannah Ann at the end of his journey to find love on the show, so he proposed marriage to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony when Madison no longer seemed like an option.

However, not long after getting engaged, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart. Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Madison said she had a very hard time getting over Peter and missed him terribly, and so she agreed to give him another chance.

The Bachelor's Season 24 finale featured Peter and Madison choosing to work things out despite the disapproval of Peter's family, who didn't think they were a good match.

But just two short days after the finale aired on ABC, Peter and Madison released separate statements via Instagram on March 12 announcing they had decided to call it quits on their revived romance and go their separate ways.

Peter went on to reconcile and quarantine with his The Bachelor fifth-place finisher, Kelley Flanagan, and the couple confirmed rumors they're dating when they went Instagram official on May 2 with a photo of them embracing in the cockpit of a plane.

Peter and Kelley have been happily together ever since and revealed on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! they plan to move to New York City together soon.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 24
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 24 NEWS