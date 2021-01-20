'The Bachelor' bachelorette Sarah Trott shares update on father's ALS battle after quitting Matt James' season
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/20/2021
The Bachelor alum Sarah Trott, who quit Matt James' season partially to resume caring for her father with ALS at home, has provided fans with an update on her father's health.
Sarah posted a video Monday on TikTok since The Bachelor fans have been concerned with her family's well-being given her father has already surpassed doctors' 2-5 year life-expectancy predictions for him.
"Hi guys! Sharing a quick update. For the first time in a while my dad was up for a walk around the neighborhood lake," Sarah, 24, said, according toUs Weekly.
"He doesn't get a chance to get out of the house often because it's such a difficult process now -- getting dressed, getting strapped safely into our wheelchair van, you know how it goes."
The 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego, CA, concluded, "Things that once were so easy like putting on shorts, sunscreen, and hopping in the car for an adventure are much more difficult now."
As Sarah revealed in The Bachelor premiere, her father was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, when she was 19 years old.
When Sarah's dad began to lose the ability to speak and walk, she quit her job as a TV anchor and moved back home in order to be his caregiver.
"I'm blown away by the number of messages from those who have also been affected by #ALS. I feel honored to share my family's experience on #TheBachelor and connect with others," Sarah tweeted after the first episode.
"Lots of love and encouragement for all the caregivers out there too."
Sarah told Matt that her father had given her the push she needed to compete on The Bachelor and hopefully find love, and Sarah made a big impression on Matt during the first one-on-one date of the season.
Matt told the cameras he couldn't think of "a more selfless act" than Sarah taking care of her dad, and he added, "The fact that she should be home with her paps right now, with her family, and she's here with me having dinner... It's, like, an honor."
But as Sarah struggled to watch Matt romance other women, she had several emotional breakdowns and grew very homesick -- which resulted in the bachelorette ostracizing herself from the rest of the ladies, who were angry about Sarah "monopolizing" Matt's time and affection.
During Monday night's episode of Season 25, Sarah therefore chose to leave the show despite her strong feelings for Matt.
Not only was Sarah feeling guilty about leaving her father behind with his ALS battle, but old insecurities were starting to resurface and she also felt "attacked" by the other bachelorettes.
"I need to put my well-being first, and I'm not in a good headspace here," Sarah cried to fellow bachelorette Katie Thurston after making up her mind about quitting the show.
"And I haven't really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness, and it's not years or months -- it's maybe, like, weeks. And that's really weighing on my heart too, time away from him. I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself."
Katie -- who lost her own father in 2012 -- advised Sarah to spend every minute possible with her dad, before asking the rest of Matt's bachelorettes "to stay classy" going forward.
"What I don't want is for her to think she was bullied out of her," Katie explained to the group of women.
When Sarah let Matt down gently that she was going to head home, she called some of the women "malicious" and "cruel."
Matt asked Sarah to stay because his feelings for her were real and he even stated, "I don't want to lose you," but Sarah had already made her mind up, even though a part of her feared she was making a mistake because she thought Matt was such an incredible guy.