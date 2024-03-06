The 25-year-old from New Orleans, LA, has shared the emotional story of her mother's passing from cancer with viewers, and she was brave enough to do a Polar Plunge in Jasper, Canada.
But according to many The Bachelor fans, Kelsey A. is "boring" -- and Joey's frontrunner bachelorette is apparently not going to accept that criticism.
Kelsey took to Tiktok on Tuesday, March 5 and slammed the haters out there who have claimed she's really boring to watch on The Bachelor's 28th season and doesn't have a lot to offer Joey personality-wise.
"I'm not offended when people are telling me that my teeth are yellow. I'm not offended if somebody is telling me something about my hair. I'm not offended by none of it," Kelsey A. says in the video.
"But when someone calls me 'boring,' I'm not f-cking -- I'm not boring."
The bachelorette continued, "I'm not freakin' boring y'all! I'm freakin' cool! Well, I think I'm cool. I do cool things. I drink alcohol. No, I'm just kidding. No, I've been skydiving, I love going on sporadic trips."
Kelsey A. revealed that she even once "planned a trip out of the country in 12 hours" and spontaneously went.
"I have fun and I like to laugh," Kelsey A. insisted, "and I like to do things that are cool that other people... do, I think! I don't know, but I'm freakin' cool and you know what? I don't care what y'all say!"
Kelsey A. repeated, "I don't care," and added, "Whatever y'all say, I don't care, because I'm not boring."
The bachelorette continued, "I have a freakin' lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go and hang out with when I would go downtown [in New Orleans]. I'm cool."
Kelsey isn't the only Final 3 bachelorette on Joey's season who has been receiving hate and backlash on social media. In fact, both Daisy and Rachel have stood up against their haters as well.
After The Bachelor's hometown date aired, Rachel clapped back at people calling her a "mean" girl.
Fans have been bashing Rachel for the way she snapped at Maria Georgas for speaking to Joey in private before the Final 3 Rose Ceremony. Many trolls have accused Rachel of having a nasty attitude.
One person even wrote on Rachel's Instagram account that Maria should have received her rose from Joey.
"Don't worry y'all, my parents raised one tough girl," Rachel wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 5.
"Go touch grass or touch a plant. Go center yourselves! We spread aloha on my page and that's what I stand for."
Rachel added, "Thank you to those who are being kind and those with opposing comments... I hope you heal from what you're going through."
And Daisy previously slammed a critic who had made fun of the way she sounds when she talks -- her alleged "vocal fry" -- on the show.
"Going on #thebachelor was hard for me bc I knew not everyone would react to me with kindness & understanding," Daisy wrote on Instagram last month.
"My voice is not something I can always tell & these comments do hurt because I am human," she continued. "Overall, they remind me how proud I should be for doing something & sharing a vulnerable part of me."
Daisy has apparently received other nasty messages as well, mainly from people using fake user names and/or pictures, and so she's asked fans to be kind, especially because she shouldn't have to explain herself.
"I do have a cochlear implant, which is how I hear," Daisy said on February 20.
"And I can't always hear exactly what my voice is sounding like. I can't always tell if I'm being loud or if I'm being quiet, or if I have a vocal fry or if I don't."
She added, "It is sad because losing my hearing and getting a cochlear implant is something that really affected my confidence."
"Everyone was so supportive of me, and it's just unfortunate that people online have to comment stuff like this that make me [get] in my head about the way that I talk and speak."
Joey recently told E! News that it's "difficult" to navigate a reality dating show and people should always lead with kindness and grace.
"No one should be treated with any type of... cruelness," Joey noted.