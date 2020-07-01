Kelley took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she has a new brand partnership with Olay, the multi billion-dollar American skincare brand known for its cleansers, moisturizers and age-defying products.
But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met at a Malibu hotel when Peter was attending a wedding before The Bachelor started filming in 2019).
During the June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Harrison interviewed Madison and Hannah Ann together via videochat and asked questions including, "Has Peter become a man?"
Harrison also asked the girls, "If Peter comes crawling back, would either of you take him back?"
ADVERTISEMENT
Kelley seemingly slammed the segment on Instagram after the three-hour special aired when she wrote on Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly, "Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?"
"The past is the past," the outspoken attorney reportedly added, "let's let everyone move on in peace."
During The Bachelor's live finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.