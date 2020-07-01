Kelley Flanagan, current girlfriend of The Bachelor star Peter Weber, has apparently landed a much bigger social-media endorsement deal than the typical teeth whitener or special tea.

Kelley took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she has a new brand partnership with Olay, the multi billion-dollar American skincare brand known for its cleansers, moisturizers and age-defying products.

Kelley, 28, posted a photo of herself in the shower wearing a white towel and gray headband.

"I am so excited to be partnering with @olay ! They have come out with new products that work perfectly for me!" Kelley captioned her post.

"The Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid and Rinse-Off Conditioner with Shea Butter means I no longer have to put lotion on after getting out of the shower."

"This two step program helps you clean and hydrate quickly, dreams do come true! No more dry skin, instead, visibly healthier skin in 14 days! #olaypartner #ad #availableattarget," she added.

Olay has partnered with big stars in the past ranging from actress Busy Philipps to former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

Kelley finished in fifth place on Peter's The Bachelor season earlier this year and was eliminated right before the women's round of hometown dates.

Peter, however, couldn't make it work with either of his Final 2 The Bachelor bachelorettes, Madison Prewett and former fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss, and so after a couple of chance-encounters with Kelley, the pair reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in her hometown of Chicago, IL.

But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met at a Malibu hotel when Peter was attending a wedding before The Bachelor started filming in 2019).

Peter and Kelley's relationship is still going strong since they confirmed rumors they're dating with a TikTok video of them singing Akon's "Don't Matter" on May 1 and then went Instagram official on May 2 when Peter posted a sweet photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.
On the June 8 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Peter and Kelley checked in with host Chris Harrison and gushed about how their relationship is going great.

"Post-show, honestly, I'm doing really good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future," Peter said.

"I know, it's crazy, but I am very, very happy with this one."

The couple also revealed they have plans to move to New York City together once coronavirus concerns subside.

But Kelley is apparently still a little sensitive given she's faced criticism for technically not being Peter's first choice out of his lineup of Season 24 bachelorettes.

During the June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Harrison interviewed Madison and Hannah Ann together via videochat and asked questions including, "Has Peter become a man?"

Harrison also asked the girls, "If Peter comes crawling back, would either of you take him back?"

Kelley seemingly slammed the segment on Instagram after the three-hour special aired when she wrote on Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly, "Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?"

"The past is the past," the outspoken attorney reportedly added, "let's let everyone move on in peace."

During The Bachelor's live finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.

