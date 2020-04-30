The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss has been spotted with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph, sparking rumors they're dating.

Peter Weber's ex-fiancee and Mason, football quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, were photographed out together on a coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Hannah Ann was wearing pink sweatpants with a white crop top and flip flops, while Mason was wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants with sneakers.

According to sources, this marked the third time Hannah Ann was spotted with Mason in recent days.

"They very much seemed lovey-dovey. He even opened her car door," an eyewitness told TMZ.

Mason has reportedly been working out in Beverly Hills, CA, since he's not currently playing football.

Hannah Ann declined comment on this alleged new romance when contacted.

The 24-year-old Tennessee model, who recently moved to L.A., was spotted hugging a different guy, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs, at a bar in her Knoxville hometown in early March.

But it wasn't until late March when Hannah Ann opened up to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast and said she'd be going on a date soon with a super "hot" guy who had slid into her DMs on Instagram.

Hannah Ann didn't reveal the man's identity at the time, but she shared, "He slid into my DMs and I was, like, freaking out. I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' [It's] definitely someone cool."

"I was like, 'You're so hot!' I was excited," Hannah Ann added.

Hannah Ann also confirmed to Nick this was going to be her first real date since breaking up with Peter in January.

"I actually haven't been out on a legit date yet," Hannah Ann noted.

"And now, I'm definitely getting to know some people. There's one person in particular I'm excited to go on a date with after [coronavirus concerns and regulations subside]."

Up until now, Hannah Ann was self-quarantining and getting to know the mystery man over the phone and FaceTime.

"[My romance] is going to be kept private until [I'm ready to share]... He's someone that's been really nice and I'm excited to get to know more... It's nice to have private conversations and slowly get to know someone," Hannah Ann said on Nick's podcast last month.

Nick naturally asked Hannah Ann for more details on this guy -- including his profession -- but she treaded lightly and only gave away he's "not a musician."

Hannah Ann subsequently told Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus on their Your Favorite Thing podcast she wants to date a "very hunky" and "very manly" guy next, essentially the opposite of Peter.

Mason appears to fit that description, at least from an athletic and physical standpoint. Hannah Ann also said earlier this month her next boyfriend must be "very decisive" and "very independent."

On The Bachelor this season, Madison Prewett was Peter's frontrunner for his final rose but quit the show before the Final Rose Ceremony because she was worried they weren't compatible.

Peter therefore proposed marriage to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony in Australia since she had been so open and reassuring about her love for him. But Peter broke up with her after realizing he couldn't give the bachelorette his entire heart.

"I was completely blindsided. Word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," Hannah Ann told Peter during the live The Bachelor finale on March 10.

She added, "The most hurtful part is that you didn't respect me enough to sit me down and have that open conversation with me [about Madison], to tell me exactly where your heart was at prior to me saying 'yes' to something I had no idea I was walking into."

Following Peter's split with Hannah Ann, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison played matchmaker and informed Madison -- who expressed regret over leaving Peter in Australia -- that the pilot was single again, setting up a reunion for the pair that resulted in them getting back together.

However, Peter's family had no shame in voicing their disapproval of Peter and Madison's revived romance, and Peter and Madison announced two days later on March 12 they had mutually decided to part ways.

In Peter's statement on Instagram announcing his breakup, he said of Hannah Ann, "You set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."

