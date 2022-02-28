The ladies were celebrating Elizabeth and Marlena's birthdays, and when dancing at the club, the Doheny Room, staff members brought out a giant, lit sign that read "F-CK SHANAE," which Genevieve and her group danced and cheered next to.
"Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn't ask for it and didn't know it was coming to our table," Genevieve, 26, wrote Friday on her Instagram Story, according toUs Weekly.
"That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I'm learning as I go."
Genevieve -- the last of the clubbing group to have been eliminated from Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season -- documented the night on her Instagram Stories late last week, and she wrote on the video featuring the sign, "The best part about this is we didn't even ask for it. They just knew."
The video included clips of both Elizabeth and Mara flipping a middle finger into the air, and Elizabeth could be spotted sticking her tongue out next to the Shanae Ankney sign.
Genevieve also posted a photo of her shrimp dinner that night, which was a joke also pointed at Shanae given her #ShrimpGate scandal with Elizabeth on the The Bachelor.
Shanae had beef with pretty much every bachelorette on Clayton's season except for Cassidy Timbrooks, and she got eliminated during a two-on-one date against Genevieve in Niagara Falls, Canada.
Clayton said Genevieve helped him to see the truth after Shanae had accused Genevieve of lying and being "an actress."
Shanae was silent on social media for quite some time as her shocking episodes aired, but she finally took to Instagram earlier this month with a statement about her The Bachelor "journey of a lifetime."
"For those of you who don't know me, I wanted to share a few things. If you choose to judge me on the five hours of footage you've watched, I'm sad you didn't get a look into the real me," Shanae explained in her post.
"And if you were so quick to say you would never be 'so mean to someone' while simultaneously sending me hateful messages so ugly I wouldn't repost -- that doesn't make you better than me."
Shanae also accused Elizabeth and several other women of bullying her and creating a "toxic" environment, before swearing at Genevieve and Sierra Jackson to keep her name out of their mouths and throwing a football team's gold trophy into a pond during a group-date afterparty.
"I am really sorry and I hope we can get past this, because I really want to talk to you guys and confide in you and be there for one another. I am truly sorry," Shanae announced earlier in the season.
But then the blonde beauty bragged in a confessional, "I'm not sorry, hoes, you mean-ass b-tches! I need an Oscar award for that performance. Fake it until you make it! I never thought I could act before but I'm f-cking good."
Shanae was called "a Herpes outbreak" and "a puppeteer" while she was still in the house, and Clayton's bachelorettes agreed that they'd view Clayton in a different light if he chose to keep Shanae over Genevieve on the two-on-one date in Canada.
"Shanae likes to push people to the limit and be cute, calm, and collected when it's all so phony and calculated," Mara told the cameras.
"She's a roller coaster, she's dramatic, she's erratic, she's unnecessary. She's not wife material, she sucks."