The Bachelor bachelorette Genevieve Parisi has apologized for the "F-CK SHANAE" sign she and several of her fellow Season 26 bachelorettes partied alongside at a club in Los Angeles.

After taping their The Bachelor season's The Women Tell All special, Genevieve and the following women went out to dinner and then partied at a club on February 24 in West Hollywood, CA: Elizabeth Corrigan, Mara Agreat, Marlena Wesh, Kira Mengistu, Ency Abedin, Eliza Isichei, Sierra Jackson and Jane Paik.

The ladies were celebrating Elizabeth and Marlena's birthdays, and when dancing at the club, the Doheny Room, staff members brought out a giant, lit sign that read "F-CK SHANAE," which Genevieve and her group danced and cheered next to.

"Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn't ask for it and didn't know it was coming to our table," Genevieve, 26, wrote Friday on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly.

"That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I'm learning as I go."

Genevieve -- the last of the clubbing group to have been eliminated from Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season -- documented the night on her Instagram Stories late last week, and she wrote on the video featuring the sign, "The best part about this is we didn't even ask for it. They just knew."

The video included clips of both Elizabeth and Mara flipping a middle finger into the air, and Elizabeth could be spotted sticking her tongue out next to the Shanae Ankney sign.

Genevieve also posted a photo of her shrimp dinner that night, which was a joke also pointed at Shanae given her #ShrimpGate scandal with Elizabeth on the The Bachelor.

Shanae had beef with pretty much every bachelorette on Clayton's season except for Cassidy Timbrooks, and she got eliminated during a two-on-one date against Genevieve in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Clayton said Genevieve helped him to see the truth after Shanae had accused Genevieve of lying and being "an actress."

Shanae was silent on social media for quite some time as her shocking episodes aired, but she finally took to Instagram earlier this month with a statement about her The Bachelor "journey of a lifetime."
"For those of you who don't know me, I wanted to share a few things. If you choose to judge me on the five hours of footage you've watched, I'm sad you didn't get a look into the real me," Shanae explained in her post.

"And if you were so quick to say you would never be 'so mean to someone' while simultaneously sending me hateful messages so ugly I wouldn't repost -- that doesn't make you better than me."

Shanae proudly pointed out, "My realness isn't for everyone."

"Real never makes everyone happy," she continued. "I made a promise to myself a long time ago that my heart won't ever be guided by anyone else but me."

Shanae then teased there "are big things in store" for her.

"And for now, I'm just going to eat shrimp and continue to be my authentic self," joked the 29-year-old recruiter from Sycamore, OH.

"Clayton, good luck to you and I hope you find what your heart is looking for. It was an honor to be part of your journey!"

Shanae first sparked drama on The Bachelor when she told Clayton that Elizabeth was "fake" and "two-faced" and then mocked Elizabeth's ADHD disorder.

Shanae also accused Elizabeth and several other women of bullying her and creating a "toxic" environment, before swearing at Genevieve and Sierra Jackson to keep her name out of their mouths and throwing a football team's gold trophy into a pond during a group-date afterparty.

Clayton asked Shanae to apologize for rubbing everyone the wrong way, and so Shanae delivered a totally insincere -- although convincing -- apology to the cast.

"I am really sorry and I hope we can get past this, because I really want to talk to you guys and confide in you and be there for one another. I am truly sorry," Shanae announced earlier in the season.

But then the blonde beauty bragged in a confessional, "I'm not sorry, hoes, you mean-ass b-tches! I need an Oscar award for that performance. Fake it until you make it! I never thought I could act before but I'm f-cking good."

Shanae was called "a Herpes outbreak" and "a puppeteer" while she was still in the house, and Clayton's bachelorettes agreed that they'd view Clayton in a different light if he chose to keep Shanae over Genevieve on the two-on-one date in Canada.

"Shanae likes to push people to the limit and be cute, calm, and collected when it's all so phony and calculated," Mara told the cameras.

"She's a roller coaster, she's dramatic, she's erratic, she's unnecessary. She's not wife material, she sucks."

Clayton has said he would've sent Shanae home earlier had he known more about her antics and rudeness, but bachelorette Lyndsey Windham called him out for lying about the extent of knowledge he really had.

Clayton also recently suggested, totally under the radar, that producers made him give Shanae roses for the sake of drama and entertainment value, which "killed" his credibility.

"Lock her up!" Clayton joked in since-deleted tweet reply.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

