Britt, who appeared on The Bachelor's nineteenth season starring Chris Soules in 2015 and then faced off against Kaitlyn Bristowe to become The Bachelorette's eleventh-season star but lost, gave birth to a baby girl on June 23.
Britt, 33, announced her big news Friday on Instagram through multiple posts in which she shared photos of her daughter and husband.
"Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52AM, 9lb and 21 inches long!!" Britt captioned a photo of her little bundle of joy.
"NOA is a Hebrew girls' name that means 'movement' or 'motion.' In Japanese it means 'My love' or 'from love.' In Hawaiian it means 'freedom' or 'sea of freedom.' In Arabic it means 'higher' and 'genius.' To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth."
Britt continued of her baby girl's name, "It's also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers' inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons!"
"ELLIS means 'Yahweh is God,' 'My God is Jehovah' or 'The Lord is my God.' JOY means JOY!!!" Britt concluded.
Shortly afterwards, Britt shared an adorable slideshow of photos of her daughter wearing a coral hat with a big bow.
"Squooooshhhyyy I love you more than words could ever say. And yes I'm probably gonna post a lot of pictures. I can't help it!" Britt gushed.
On the same day, Britt also wished Jeremy a "belated Father's Day," calling him "the world's best dad."
"You have been such a champ already. Thank you for being the best support during the whole pregnancy, the intense labor and delivery (woooo!) and even now in my recovery... so patiently comforting me when I'm crying mama tears over pain from breastfeeding, stitches, soreness, sleepiness, & just as passionately celebrating with me as I cry joyful tears of bliss as we fall in love with our little girl together!" Britt captioned photos of her husband and baby.
"This is the most beautiful and holy time I've ever experienced & I couldn't ask for a better partner. The way you take care of her and me and never hesitate to wake up pitch in at 2am (and 4am, and 6am, and 8am...) makes me feel so loved and so excited for our little Noa to be fathered by such a generous, kind and noble Daddy."
"Not to mention the most fun one!" she added. "Here's to embarking on the best and hardest and most wild and rewarding and heavenly adventure ever!!! I love you!!!"
And finally, Britt posted pictures of herself holding her newborn.
"Meeting you, our little Noa for the very first time, just seconds after you came out! Carrying you for 9 months and then finally getting to see your precious face and actually hold you in my arms, even after so much physical pain and exhaustion, was the most pure, Holy, lovely, and profound thing I've experienced as a human being on this earth," Britt wrote alongside the images.
"Thank you for being our treasure, precious girl. There is nothing like this love! thank You Jesus for a healthy baby girl - bless bless bless her every day of her life and help us to be good parents! Ahhhhhh!!! I can't even believe it... ok... wow wow wow!! My heart!!!!"
Britt announced in December 2019 that she was pregnant with her first child by sharing a photo of herself at 14 weeks pregnant and a video of an ultrasound that was taken at 10 weeks.
"I can't believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can't wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!" she captioned the post.
Britt and Jeremy revealed the gender of their baby two months later.
The couple got married on September 9, 2017 at Jeremy's family ranch known as Green Oak Ranch in Vista, CA.
According to Us Weekly, no bachelors or bachelorettes from the ABC franchise showed up for Britt's nuptials due to scheduling conflicts. Britt had reportedly invited Kaitlyn, Jillian Anderson and Megan Bell.
Britt and Jeremy began dating in 2016 following Britt's split from The Bachelorette alum Brady Toops.
"WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!" Britt gushed on Instagram at the time.
"I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!"
Britt told Us in September 2017 that she and Jeremy wanted to wait a year or two before starting a family to enjoy the adventure of being a married couple first.
"And then once I start having kids, I'll just be popping them out left and right," Britt joked at the time.
Chris eliminated Britt on The Bachelor before the women's round of hometown dates.
He gave his final rose and a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring to Whitney Bischoff at the end of Season 19, but the couple broke up several months later following his participation on Dancing with the Stars.
Britt came close to starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015, but on Night 1, the male suitors had to choose whether they'd like to continue dating her or Kaitlyn -- and Kaitlyn ultimately received more votes to become the franchise's leading lady for that season.
Parts of Britt's short-lived time on The Bachelorette were shown on the three-hour episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that aired on June 15 and recapped Kaitlyn's season.