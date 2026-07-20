"He's here. Wilder Reed," Jen wrote on Instagram at the time.
In addition to posting a photo of her son, Jennifer continued in her post, "[He was born] 8lb 10oz of pure heaven. We couldn't be more in love with him."
Jen subsequently uploaded a selfie with her baby and wrote on Instagram, "I think I may have birthed an actual angel."
Jen announced in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Landon by posting a video montage showing off her baby bump.
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While it's unclear when Jen and Landon began dating, Landon popped the question shortly after celebrating Wilder's first birthday under a tree in Italy. The couple then got married underneath that same tree in 2025.
Jen got eliminated in Week 5 but looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise's third and sixth seasons.
On Bachelor in Paradise's third edition, Jen made a romantic connection with Nick Viall, but he was coming off two heartbreaks following his back-to-back appearances on The Bachelorette's tenth and eleventh seasons, starring Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, respectively.
Jen and Nick made it to the Final Rose Ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise's third season, but he decided not to propose marriage.
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Nick actually dumped Jen in a tear-filled moment during the show's finale in 2016. He said he never fell in love with the brunette beauty, and although he tried to force it, his heart was closed off -- maybe not just to her, but rather to women in general.
"I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can't. Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you," Nick told Jen.
"I just feel like something's telling me to say goodbye. I'm sorry. My biggest fear is that I'm going to regret it."
According to Jen's good friend Lauren Himle, Nick reunited with Jen after Paradise wrapped filming in June 2016 and they dated again.