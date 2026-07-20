The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Jen Saviano has welcomed her second child with husband Landon Ricker.

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Jen recently took to Instagram and posted a video of a black screen with text over it that read, "July 15th, 4:38pm. The moment we found out..."

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As the video continued, audio could be heard of a man saying, "We know what girl parts look like! What do we've got?! It's a girl!"

Text over the clip confirmed, "It's a girl."

Jen captioned her post, "SHE'S here!"

Jen subsequently posted two photos of her newborn on Monday, July 20 and wrote, "Our sweet Wynn Rose."

The Bachelor alum announced earlier this year that she and Landon were expecting Baby No. 2.

Jen gave birth to the couple's first baby in April 2022.

"He's here. Wilder Reed," Jen wrote on Instagram at the time.

In addition to posting a photo of her son, Jennifer continued in her post, "[He was born] 8lb 10oz of pure heaven. We couldn't be more in love with him."

Jen subsequently uploaded a selfie with her baby and wrote on Instagram, "I think I may have birthed an actual angel."

Jen announced in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Landon by posting a video montage showing off her baby bump.
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While it's unclear when Jen and Landon began dating, Landon popped the question shortly after celebrating Wilder's first birthday under a tree in Italy. The couple then got married underneath that same tree in 2025.

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According to his LinkedIn, Landon is based in Nashville, TN, and works as a medical sales representative.

Landon graduated from The University of Memphis in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Jen initially found fame when she competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.

Jen got eliminated in Week 5 but looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise's third and sixth seasons.

On Bachelor in Paradise's third edition, Jen made a romantic connection with Nick Viall, but he was coming off two heartbreaks following his back-to-back appearances on The Bachelorette's tenth and eleventh seasons, starring Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, respectively.

Jen and Nick made it to the Final Rose Ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise's third season, but he decided not to propose marriage.

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Nick actually dumped Jen in a tear-filled moment during the show's finale in 2016. He said he never fell in love with the brunette beauty, and although he tried to force it, his heart was closed off -- maybe not just to her, but rather to women in general.

"I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can't. Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you," Nick told Jen.

"I just feel like something's telling me to say goodbye. I'm sorry. My biggest fear is that I'm going to regret it."

According to Jen's good friend Lauren Himle, Nick reunited with Jen after Paradise wrapped filming in June 2016 and they dated again.

The couple allegedly split for good once Nick was offered the position to star on The Bachelor's 21st season.

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However, in a December 201r6 interview before Nick's The Bachelor season premiered, he denied ever reconciling with Jen and ending their relationship to be The Bachelor star.

"None of that was remotely true," Nick insisted at the time.

Jen had "mixed emotions" about Nick taking on The Bachelor role in 2017, according to Us Weekly, but she said she was doing well and had "moved on" during an After Paradise episode.

Nick's The Bachelor season ended with Nick getting engaged to winner and Canadian teacher Vanessa Grimaldi; however, the pair split in August 2017.

Nick is now married to Natalie Joy, and the couple has three children.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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