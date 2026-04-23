The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise viewers will have to wait until next year to watch a new season of either series.

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Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV, announced on the heels of Hulu's "Get Real House" event on April 22 that The Bachelor franchise is taking a short break.

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Rob revealed ABC's plans to air The Bachelor's 30th season and Bachelor in Paradise's eleventh season in 2027 in multiple interviews.

Although The Bachelor franchise was not mentioned at Hulu's reality TV event, Rob insisted that fans shouldn't read into that.

"No. Not at all. The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are both coming back next year," Rob confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Bachelor is back mid-season, Paradise will be next summer. So I don't think we need to talk about something that is a year off. Hopefully, next year's 'Get Real' is where we'll be talking more about it."

He added, "But no, The Bachelor franchise is not going anywhere."

According to Rob, The Bachelor franchise is skipping 2026 after Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season was canceled last month.

After The Bachelor -- which ABC had renewed for Season 30 in June 2025 -- airs in early 2027, a new season of Bachelor in Paradise will follow in the summer.

Rob explained to Deadline Hollywood in a separate interview how The Bachelor has a nearly "perfect format" that is "really powerful."

"It's over two decades old, and it's seen really good days and really bad days," Rob acknowledged.

"But it's always had a lot of resilience, especially when the people making it really, really care about it, because that fanbase also really cares about it."
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Rob said when The Bachelor returns next year with its 30th season, "it will be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and care."

"I do think better days are ahead for the franchise," he noted, adding how he's "very hopeful" for The Bachelor's next season.

Rob pointed out how all reality shows have "ups and downs" and producers need to go with the flow.

"This is a very different type of thing than just waning ratings or being in a creative rut," he explained.

"[Dancing with the Stars] had a great year but a few years ago we were worried about just keeping the show on the air. I do think we're going to take that care [with The Bachelor]."

ABC decided to pull the March premiere of The Bachelorette's 22nd season starring The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor last month after a 2023 video surfaced of Taylor physically and verbally lashing out at her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen with one of her three children present.

At the time, Taylor was also under investigation for multiple domestic violence allegations Dakota had made to police.

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When asked whether The Bachelorette will get back up and running after the cancellation of Season 22's  spring broadcast plans, Rob said The Bachelor franchise is viewed "as a whole," meaning The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are essentially all the same to executives.

"So whatever the right stories are for us to tell, that's what we're going to tell," Rob shared.

"I wouldn't say this has to do with just The Bachelorette in general. I think when we have the right people to tell whatever iteration of The Bachelor franchise, we're going to tell it."

He continued, "That also goes for The Golden Bachelor and whoever else's story we can tell in this incredible format."

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Rob clarified that even if ABC chooses to air two The Bachelor seasons in a row, it doesn't mean The Bachelorette is finished. He said the goal is to tell the best story under this franchise umbrella.

"I would say that, whatever the right story to tell is, nothing is off the table," he noted.

In addition, the possibility of airing Taylor's The Bachelorette season down the road is not off the table.

After all, Taylor will not face any charges in her domestic violence dispute with Dakota.

"I think everything really is a day at a time," Rob told Deadline Hollywood.

"Everything concerning Taylor, first and foremost, is that we're making sure anything she needs on a human level is taken care of, and then we can talk about anything from the show perspective."

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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