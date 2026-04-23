Rob revealed ABC's plans to air The Bachelor's 30th season and Bachelor in Paradise's eleventh season in 2027 in multiple interviews.
Although The Bachelor franchise was not mentioned at Hulu's reality TV event, Rob insisted that fans shouldn't read into that.
"No. Not at all. The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are both coming back next year," Rob confirmed in an interview withThe Hollywood Reporter.
"The Bachelor is back mid-season, Paradise will be next summer. So I don't think we need to talk about something that is a year off. Hopefully, next year's 'Get Real' is where we'll be talking more about it."
He added, "But no, The Bachelor franchise is not going anywhere."
Rob said whenThe Bachelor returns next year with its 30th season, "it will be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and care."
"I do think better days are ahead for the franchise," he noted, adding how he's "very hopeful" forThe Bachelor's next season.
Rob pointed out how all reality shows have "ups and downs" and producers need to go with the flow.
"This is a very different type of thing than just waning ratings or being in a creative rut," he explained.
"[Dancing with the Stars] had a great year but a few years ago we were worried about just keeping the show on the air. I do think we're going to take that care [with The Bachelor]."
ABC decided to pull the March premiere of The Bachelorette's 22nd season starring The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor last month after a 2023 video surfaced of Taylor physically and verbally lashing out at her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen with one of her three children present.
At the time, Taylor was also under investigation for multiple domestic violence allegations Dakota had made to police.
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When asked whether The Bachelorette will get back up and running after the cancellation of Season 22's spring broadcast plans, Rob said The Bachelor franchise is viewed "as a whole," meaning The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are essentially all the same to executives.
"So whatever the right stories are for us to tell, that's what we're going to tell," Rob shared.
"I wouldn't say this has to do with justThe Bachelorette in general. I think when we have the right people to tell whatever iteration of The Bachelor franchise, we're going to tell it."
He continued, "That also goes for The Golden Bachelor and whoever else's story we can tell in this incredible format."