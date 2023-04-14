The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Shanae Ankney has hard launched her new relationship.

Shanae took to Instagram earlier this week and revealed she has a new man in her life.

"Always laughing when I'm with you! [Heart emoji]," Shanae captioned three photos.

In the picture, Shanae was walking arm-in-arm with her beau, although she chose not to identify him by name.

Shanae was wearing a jean jacket with matching jeans and high sandals, and her new boyfriend was sporting a white henley shirt with gray jeans and black sneakers.

A few members of Bachelor Nation congratulated Shanae on her romance and showed their support.

"So so happy for you!" wrote Genevieve Parisi, who became friends with Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer after the girls had feuded on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season.

Florence Alexandra joked, "Does he have a twin so we can double date again? Happy for you!!!"

Shanae, who went on a double date with Florence and twins Joey Young and Justin Young on Bachelor in Paradise 8, replied, "He doesn't but thank you."

And Michael Allio chimed in, "I recognize German Village in Ohio when I see it! So happy for ya!"

Shanae has been teasing she's in a relationship for the past few months, but she finally went Instagram official with her guy.

Shanae sparked drama and was viewed as a villain on Clayton's The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2022.
Shanae, for example, called Elizabeth Corrigan "fake" and "two-faced," and she mocked Elizabeth's ADHD disorder.

Shanae also accused Elizabeth and Lyndsey Windham of bullying her and creating a "toxic" environment, before swearing at Genevieve and Sierra Jackson to keep her name out of their mouths and throwing a football team's gold trophy into a pond during a group-date afterparty.

Clayton asked Shanae to apologize for rubbing everyone the wrong way, and so Shanae delivered a totally insincere -- although convincing -- apology to the cast.

"I am really sorry and I hope we can get past this, because I really want to talk to you guys and confide in you and be there for one another. I am truly sorry," Shanae announced.

But then the blonde beauty bragged in a confessional, "I'm not sorry, hoes, you mean-ass b-tches! I need an Oscar award for that performance. Fake it until you make it! I never thought I could act before but I'm f-cking good."

Shanae was called "a Herpes outbreak" and "a puppeteer," and Clayton's bachelorettes agreed that they'd view Clayton in a different light if he continued to keep Shanae around.

"Shanae likes to push people to the limit and be cute, calm, and collected when it's all so phony and calculated," Mara Agreat said in a confessional on the show last year.

"She's a roller coaster, she's dramatic, she's erratic, she's unnecessary. She's not wife material, she sucks."

Clayton ultimately decided to eliminate Shanae in Niagara Falls, Canada, during a February 2022 episode of The Bachelor's 26th season, and she claimed she was totally shocked and taken aback by her ouster.

Clayton decided to keep Genevieve over Shanae on a two-on-one date.

Clayton has said he would've sent Shanae home earlier had he known more about her antics and rudeness, but Lyndsey called him out for lying about the extent of knowledge he really had.

Clayton also recently suggested, totally under the radar, that producers made him give Shanae roses for the sake of drama and entertainment value, which "killed" his credibility.

Shanae went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise 8, hoping to rehab her image and find lasting love.

Shanae made many girlfriends while filming this time around, including Genevieve, but she refused to commit to one bachelor in Mexico. Shanae made it known that she was having a good time and keeping her options open.

Shanae bounced from Logan Palmer to James Bonsall to Tyler Norris to Joey Young in Paradise.

Shanae fell the hardest and deepest for Logan, whom she wanted to return to after a string of dates, but he ultimately dumped Shanae in order to pursue a relationship with Kate Gallivan.

Neither Shanae or Logan left Bachelor in Paradise in a relationship last year.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

