Kira was a 32-year-old physician from Philadelphia, PA, and Romeo was a 32-year-old mathematician from New York City, NY, when they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season.
While Kira and Romeo sparked a connection, they broke up less than a month after Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion aired in November 2022 on ABC.
Kira took to her Instagram Stories at the time and wrote, "Romeo and I have gone our separate ways."
"Sometimes you shouldn't give people a second chance to disappoint you," she added.
On Bachelor in Paradise, Kira and Romeo were part of a love triangle with Jill Chin at the beginning of the season, which filmed in Mexico in June 2022.
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When Romeo stepped foot onto the beach, he said, "It's been so long since I've seen her, but I still think there is something there between me and Jill. But I am afraid Kira will be here. As long as she doesn't get in the way of me and Jill, [it should be fine]."
Once Kira arrived in Paradise, she assumed that Romeo was going to be her man, which erupted an argument between the two women.
Jill claimed on the show that Kira "always goes after guys" that she likes, and she called the physician an annoying "b-tch."
Jill told Us Weekly at the time that Kira had a secret kiss with Romeo prior to the show. The women, however, allegedly squashed their beef before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season.
But then Romeo's appearance in Paradise apparently brought old feelings back for both ladies. They got into a huge argument one day on the beach.
Romeo ultimately messed up his chances with both Jill and Kira on Bachelor in Paradise because he bounced around wanting to date different women, including Brittany Galvin for a brief period of time.
Romeo offered Jill his rose at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, but Jill -- angry over Romeo's flirtation with both Kira and Brittany -- only accepted the rose so she could stay in Paradise and date other men.
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Kira also didn't want to pursue Romeo once he clearly showed he preferred Jill.
But after Kira got eliminated from the show, she ended up coming back to the beach and asking Romeo to rekindle the spark they had once felt for each other. Romeo agreed to leave Paradise with Kira, and then they continued to date.
Jill told Us that she and Kira -- who found fame on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor -- stopped speaking once they left Paradise.