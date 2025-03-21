David popped the question with a large rock while visiting the Amalfi Coast at sunset.
"We've been soaking up our engagement bubble, but it's finally time to share... Feeling so grateful that I get to spend forever with my best friend and the love of my life," Jessenia captioned a recent carousel of photos on Instagram.
"I can't wait to spend the rest of my days with you," she added.
Jessenia's photos included a picture of David down on one knee as well as an image of Jessenia showing off her beautiful new ring while standing in front of an Italian statue.
Congratulatory and supportive comments poured in from Bachelor Nation.
Wells Adams quipped, "I guess BIP10 is off the table...congratulations!!!!!!!!"
"He was always very expressive, saying he felt good about where we were going, and this and that. So I always felt secure in it. So when Ency arrived so close to the end of Paradise and he decided to go on the date, that definitely was a surprise to me," Jessenia said during a November 2022 episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Jessenia felt jilted and rejected by Andrew, especially when he danced the night away with Ency at a 90s party.
Jessenia therefore questioned Andrew about his intentions for going on the show. She essentially accused him of bouncing from woman to woman and cutting loose before anything could get real or serious.
Andrew argued he was looking for true love and that dating around was the whole point of Paradise, but Jessenia believed he had treated the experience like a boys' vacation.
Ency attempted to interrupt Andrew and Jessenia's conversation at the party twice, thinking that Andrew was giving Jessenia undeserved validation and reassurance.
But Andrew was just trying to end things with Jessenia for good and move forward on a positive note.
And once he saw how Ency handled his innocent interaction with Jessenia, he decided to dump her as well.
"You want to know where my head is at? My heart is somewhere else. My heart is still with someone else... [Teddi Wright]," Andrew admitted to Jessenia of his very first love interest in Paradise that season.
Andrew said he "tried" to move on from Teddi by dating other women but it didn't work and he needed clarity from that breakup.
"I could not get to a point where I felt anything crazy [with you]," Andrew told Jessenia. "I'm here for the right intentions."
The pair then left Paradise separately, but they both were in tears.
Jessenia cried about how she always picked "the wrong guys" -- ones who weren't ready or didn't know what they wanted -- and Andrew was upset he had lost what could've been a "powerful" love in the first four days of the show.