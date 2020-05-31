And according to an insider, Victoria, 26, and Chris -- a 38-year-old farmer who starred on The Bachelor's 19th season -- are definitely an item now.
A source toldUs Weekly that Victoria and Chris are "exclusively dating."
"She is still quarantining with him in Iowa," the source revealed, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"She drove to visit Kelsey Weier who lives in Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend but is now back with Chris."
Victoria reportedly joked on her Instagram Stories last weekend, "I've ESCAPED," when she briefly left Chris' Iowa farm, which was portrayed to be in the middle of nowhere with a ghost town nearby on hisThe Bachelor season.
Fans wondered if Victoria and Chris ended their relationship or stumbled across some problems while living together, but Victoria clearly just left for a couple of days to visit her pal Kelsey, who also competed on Peter'sThe Bachelor edition and lives 180 miles away from Chris' farm, according toCosmopolitan.
Although Victoria and Chris never shared photos with each other on Instagram, Victoria shared a picture of herself posing in a beautiful room on April 27 and captioned it, "Farm life."
She also tagged her location as Arlington and has posted other photos from inside Chris' house.
Victoria and Chris also reportedly posted similar stills from a field in their respective Instagram Stories.
Former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins told Us earlier this month he and Chris are good friends and he was "shocked" to hear about Chris and Victoria's alleged romance.
"I don't know her, but I'm shocked that it happened... I wish he would talk to me about it," Ben, 31, said at the time.
"Victoria seemed a lot more outspoken than Chris. Chris is a super quiet, shy guy. He has a great family. He's really good at what he does. He's a great farmer, and I didn't see that side of Victoria. That doesn't -- none of that relates with her."
Chris told the magazine in December 2019 that he had "given up" on finding his perfect match.
"I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I'm getting old enough to kind of learn that it's just about, like, when it's time, it will occur," Chris said, adding that he didn't have a timeline for settling down.
"As time goes by, I'm healthy, I'm semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time."
It's possible Victoria and Chris may have bonded over negative press and being involved in controversy.
Victoria has been accused of being self-centered and attention-seeking, and while she came across shy and sometimes insecure on The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter's ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence argued it was all an act.
Merissa, who lives in Victoria's Virginia Beach hometown and previously hung out with her considering they have mutual friends, told the magazine that Victoria broke up four marriages by having affairs with the married husbands.
Victoria also missed out on gracing the cover of Cosmo's March digital issue because she had Instagram photos showing she had modeled "Marlin Lives Matter" merchandise created by White Marlin Marina, a marina in Maryland.
The merchandise promoted conservation awareness of marlin fish in 2016, USA Today reported, but Cosmo's editor-in-chief Jessica Pels said the slogan is "problematic" because she believes it's rooted in racism and her magazine stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
In addition, Victoria was admittedly emotional and dramatic on The Bachelor, and she and Peter bickered more than they got along while dating.
As for Chris, the former The Bachelor star was charged with a felony of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which he had rear-ended a farm tractor with his pickup truck in April 2017 in Iowa, resulting in the death of 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher at the hospital.
TMZ had obtained the recording of Chris' 911 call, proving the reality TV star at least checked Mosher's pulse at the scene of the accident and waited for emergency responders to arrive before taking off and avoiding authorities.
Prosecutors argued, however, that Chris should only have left the scene to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities, neither of which he allegedly did.
Chris was arrested at his home several hours after the crash, after he allegedly refused to come outside and police were forced to obtain a search warrant, The Des Moines Register previously reported.
Chris was released from jail shortly afterwards on $10,000 bond and feared spending up to five years in prison.
Chris -- who was not charged with driving under the influence -- entered a not guilty plea in May 2017 to the charge of leaving the scene of the fatal accident.
His legal team's motion to dismiss the charge was reportedly denied in January 2018 before being brought to the Iowa Supreme Court, who then declined to hear Soules' appeal in February of that year.
Chris subsequently pleaded guilty in November 2018 to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of an accident, according to a local Des Moines news outlet.
A judge reportedly approved a plea deal in August 2019 that imposed two years of probation for Chris and a suspended prison term.
In addition to starring on The Bachelor, Chris also competed for Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette's tenth season as well as Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and the Food Network's Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.