Although neither Chris or Victoria posted about their recent outing on Instagram, the Leaping Lizard Cafe restaurant they visited in Virginia Beach posted a photo of the couple having lunch on Friday, June 21.
"Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today," the cafe captioned the photo on Instagram. "Thanks for coming."
In the picture, Chris, who starred on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, had his arm around Victoria's back while she embraced him with both arms.
Chris was wearing a blue and white striped button down shirt and jeans, and Victoria looked cute in a denim jacket and matching mini skirt.
Victoria and Chris also reportedly posted similar stills from a field in their respective Instagram Stories.
Chris told Us in December 2019 that he had "given up" on finding his perfect match.
"I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I'm getting old enough to kind of learn that it's just about, like, when it's time, it will occur," Chris said, adding that he didn't have a timeline for settling down.
"As time goes by, I'm healthy, I'm semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time."
It's possible Victoria and Chris may have bonded over negative press and being involved in controversy.
Victoria has been accused of being self-centered and attention-seeking, and while she came across shy and sometimes insecure on The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter's ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence argued it was all an act.
Merissa, who lives in Victoria's Virginia Beach hometown and previously hung out with her considering they have mutual friends, told the magazine that Victoria broke up four marriages by having affairs with the married husbands.
Victoria also missed out on gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan's March digital issue because she had Instagram photos showing she had modeled "Marlin Lives Matter" merchandise created by White Marlin Marina, a marina in Maryland.
The merchandise promoted conservation awareness of marlin fish in 2016, USA Today reported, but Cosmo's editor-in-chief Jessica Pels said the slogan is "problematic" because she believes it's rooted in racism and her magazine stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
In addition, Victoria was admittedly emotional and dramatic on The Bachelor, and she and Peter bickered more than they got along while dating.
As for Chris, the former The Bachelor star was charged with a felony of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which he had rear-ended a farm tractor with his pickup truck in April 2017 in Iowa, resulting in the death of 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher at the hospital.
TMZ had obtained the recording of Chris' 911 call, proving the reality TV star at least checked Mosher's pulse at the scene of the accident and waited for emergency responders to arrive before taking off and avoiding authorities.
Prosecutors argued, however, that Chris should only have left the scene to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities, neither of which he allegedly did.
Chris was arrested at his home several hours after the crash, after he allegedly refused to come outside and police were forced to obtain a search warrant, The Des Moines Register previously reported.
Chris was released from jail shortly afterwards on $10,000 bond and feared spending up to five years in prison.
Chris -- who was not charged with driving under the influence -- entered a not guilty plea in May 2017 to the charge of leaving the scene of the fatal accident.
His legal team's motion to dismiss the charge was reportedly denied in January 2018 before being brought to the Iowa Supreme Court, who then declined to hear Soules' appeal in February of that year.
Chris subsequently pleaded guilty in November 2018 to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of an accident, according to a local Des Moines news outlet.
A judge reportedly approved a plea deal in August 2019 that imposed two years of probation for Chris and a suspended prison term.
In addition to starring on The Bachelor, Chris also competed for Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette's tenth season as well as Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and the Food Network's Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.