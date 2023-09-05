'The Bachelor' alum Whitney Bischoff gives birth to second child after secret pregnancy
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/05/2023
The Bachelor alum Whitney Bischoff has welcomed her second child with husband Ricky Angel after struggling with infertility and keeping the pregnancy a secret.
ADVERTISEMENT
Whitney, who received Chris Soules' final rose on The Bachelor's nineteenth season in 2015, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 2 and posted a sweet video showing her difficult road to conceiving Baby No. 2.
Whitney, 38, captioned the post, "Where I've been..."
In the video -- which is set to "To Build a Home" by The Cinematic Orchestra -- Whitney shared in writing, "Last year, I started documenting our journey with secondary infertility."
The Bachelor alum went on to show footage of at-home IVF shots, egg retrievals, and trips to the doctor.
"But after 3 losses & an ectopic pregnancy, I needed a break & took some time to heal," wrote the fertility nurse of 15 years.
Whitney then said in a throwback clip how she and Ricky were "not giving up" on their goal to give their son, Hayes Singleton Angel, now 4, a sibling.
"It's going to take some time, but we're not going to give up," Whitney said while choking back tears.
Whitney continued in writing, "And then...an unexpected miracle."
Whitney went on to show three positive pregnancy tests, one of her ultrasounds, and her growing baby bump over several months.
In one scene, Hayes appeared to share the good news of his sister on the way with his grandmother, who seemed ecstatic about The Bachelor alum and Ricky expanding their family. And Hayes also helped his dad put together the new baby's crib.
Whitney then gave birth in a hospital, and she wrote, "Brady Carolina, You are more than we ever expected and better than we could have ever imagined."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Welcome to the world, our sweet Angel!" she added.
Whitney opened up about her fertility hardships back in September 2022.
"The past several weeks, I have been tested both mentally and physically. After 2 family health emergencies, experiencing my third early pregnancy loss, and topping it all off with my first run in with Covid, I needed to push 'pause,'" Whitney wrote at the time.
"When we are going through it, it's easy to focus on the negative. But the truth is, amidst all of the recent pain and worry, there have been beautiful, happy moments mixed in between. I try reminding myself that these moments, the happy and the heartache, are ALL temporary."
She continued, "To anyone reading this that has been struggling with uncertainty and fear. I have been too. For those who are praying for a baby or a miracle or answers. I am too. For those who are searching for peace amongst the chaos. I'm right there with you."
Whitney had made the decision to freeze her eggs almost 10 years ago in 2013.
Whitney won Chris' heart on Season 19 of The Bachelor, which aired on ABC in 2015. While she and Chris got engaged during the March season finale that year, they split two months after the finale aired.
ADVERTISEMENT
Whitney and Ricky met each other in September 2015 after getting acquainted on the dating website Bumble.