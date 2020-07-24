When Victoria and Chris met for the first time in person in early April, the brunette beauty admitted, "I think we were both really nervous."
"But it wasn't awkward. It felt really natural," she explained to the magazine.
"And immediately, I was like, 'I really like him!' I felt a genuine connection. And Iowa is so quiet -- we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other's company."
Victoria, however, revealed she's planning a move to Nashville, TN, or Los Angeles, CA in the near future -- certainly not Iowa.
"We don't really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it," Victoria said, suggesting she and the formerThe Bachelor star feel comfortable about a long-distance romance.
"We are learning and we're growing and we're figuring each other out."
Their shared experience onThe Bachelor also apparently helped to bond them quickly.
"It's nice to be able to share that commonality," Victoria shared. "But Chris got to know me for me, not for what he saw on the show. And I'm grateful the way things ended on the show -- it worked out!"
Just last week, The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan gushed about Victoria and Chris' relationship during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview with her boyfriend Peter.
"I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him," Kelley told ET of the new couple. "Good for both of them. That makes me happy."
"I really like Chris," Peter added. "I met him a couple of times and he's a really good dude, so I'm really happy for the both of them."
Both Kelsey and Kelley competed against Victoria for Peter's heart on The Bachelor's 24th season, which wrapped in March. Victoria placed third, Kelsey finished in fourth place, and Kelley was eliminated in fifth place before the women's round of hometown dates.
Victoria and Chris have yet to share photos of each other on Instagram, but Victoria did post a picture of herself posing in a beautiful room on April 27 and captioned it, "Farm life."
She also tagged her location as Arlington and has posted other photos from inside Chris' house.
Victoria and Chris also reportedly posted similar stills from a field in their respective Instagram Stories.
Chris told Us in December 2019 that he had "given up" on finding his perfect match.
"I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I'm getting old enough to kind of learn that it's just about, like, when it's time, it will occur," Chris said, adding that he didn't have a timeline for settling down.
"As time goes by, I'm healthy, I'm semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time."
Chris found fame when he vied for Andi Dorfman's affection on The Bachelorette's tenth season before starring as the Bachelor.
In addition to his appearances on The Bachelor franchise, Chris also competed on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and the Food Network's Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.