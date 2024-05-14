Amid breakup speculation, multiple sources told Page Six in late April that Victoria and Greg had called it quits on their relationship "months ago," and then Greg confirmed their split on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast.
Greg noted how his breakup with Victoria was "really sad" and is still "hard," and now Victoria has finally addressed the end of their relationship.
"Not really sure where to start here but I haven't felt up to talking [about] my break up to put it bluntly," Victoria, 30, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 9, according toUs Weekly.
"Break ups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private."
Victoria also encouraged people to "be kind" because everyone goes through struggles and hardships.
"Everyone handles breakups differently, I'm choosing to process mine in peace," Victoria explained, adding that she's thankful for those who have "reached out and been supportive" since she and Greg parted ways.
"I wish him nothing but the best and can't wait to see where life takes us."
"I'm not. I really am in repair mode," Greg revealed, adding how he's emotionally unavailable right now.
When asked if he'd like to meet -- or even just have a coffee with -- any of the women in Bachelor Nation, Greg replied, "No. I'm just getting out of this [with Victoria]. This was heavy for the both of us."
Fans had assumed for months that Greg and Victoria had ended their romance.
Victoria and Greg also dealt with split rumors last summer.
When rumors had swirled that Victoria was single again -- mainly because she and Greg hadn't posted about each other on social media for a month -- she shut down breakup speculation by sharing some photos of herself cuddling with Greg in her home.
In June 2023, Victoria explained in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories why she and Greg hadn't gotten engaged yet. After all, Greg had said only a few months earlier that he could picture himself marrying Victoria and having kids with her within five years.
"LMFAOOOOOOO. [Questioning about our engagement] is nuts!! You guys, if you don't remember, one year ago I was engaged Johnny. When it happens, it will not be rushed or for anyone but us. But y'all will be the first to know, trust," Victoria said.
Greg and Victoria first met at Governors Ball Music Festival in Summer 2021 and remained friends for nearly a year.
The couple told Nick Viall in December 2022 on "The Viall Files" podcast that they had mutual interest in each other but never acted on those feelings, especially since Victoria wanted to appear on Bachelor in Paradise that year and Greg was in a relationship with a woman overseas at that point.
Victoria therefore looked for love on Paradise, and she fell hard and fast for Johnny, who initially competed for Gabby Windey's heart on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season.
Victoria and Johnny got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season in 2022, but the couple split shortly after filming the finale.
But Johnny claimed his relationship with Victoria didn't officially end until mid-September 2022 considering they were allegedly still speaking and had been going to therapy before Victoria enjoyed a surprising European getaway with Greg in late October of that year.
Fans first spotted Victoria and Greg, and suspected a romance, when they were spotted in Italy together.
Because of how quickly Victoria moved on from Johnny, the brunette beauty was accused of cheating on her then-fiance with Greg.
Victoria and Greg also flirted on social media as reports swirled about Victoria and Johnny's split.
Victoria said that Greg had officially asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween in 2022, and then Victoria went public with her new relationship on November 4 of that year, when the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special taped.
Bachelor in Paradise's reunion aired in late November 2022, and fans were shocked to see Victoria and Greg so affectionate and carefree about their relationship. Victoria claimed she didn't care what anyone thought of her because she was so happy with Greg.
"I'm completely in love with her, like, head over heels in love with her," Greg said on Nick's podcast.
Nick therefore playfully asked Greg if he was ready to propose marriage to Victoria.
"Stay tuned!" Victoria teased.
"I mean, we both want that in life," Greg interjected, "she's my person."
Victoria had agreed that Greg was her "person," and then Greg added, "I haven't felt -- I don't want to say 'content,' that's not the right word because it sounds boring. But I think there's a certain beauty with being content with someone."
Greg said he could just sit in a room with Victoria for days on end and they wouldn't get sick of each other.
"We're growing day by day, and I see it going that route," Greg gushed. "I want that and I know that that's important to her, and I want to be able to take that step with her."
Victoria was clearly getting choked up during the interview and she said, "I'm going to cry."
Prior to appearing on Paradise, Victoria competed for Peter Weber on The Bachelor's 24th season and finished in third place after Fantasy Suites.
Greg initially competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. He quit the show following his hometown date because Katie was reluctant to express her love for him and it made Greg question if their romance was real.