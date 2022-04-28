"Am I dating? I am playing the field, if you will. I've gathered a roster," Victoria revealed during a recent appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast, which is co-hosted by Joe Amabile, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker.
"I can't date more than, like, four people at a time, but I don't date in Nashville... I'll never date in Nashville again. Well, not never, but not in the near future."
When asked if she has a favorite man on her roster and how she manages multiple love interests at once, Victoria replied with a laugh, "I can't believe I said 'roster.' I'm getting myself in trouble."
"I date a couple of people at a time and I see what I like and what I don't like," Victoria explained.
"So I know that may sound a little sketchy, and I've never done it this way before, but I feel like I owe it to myself to figure out who I want to be with long-term. So, managing it, I travel all the time. I am never here [in Nashville], so it's easy to manage."
Victoria revealed that the men on her roster are "all pretty equal" at this point.
"I think they're all very different in their own way, so you can't judge one is better than the other. They're just different. And so, no, there's nobody whom I'm like, 'I'm going to marry this person right now,'" Victoria said.
But Victoria said she's been having "a lot of fun" dating, even though many men allegedly "put in minimal effort to relationships."
"[They] expect extraordinary results, and I just can't with f-cking guys these days. Because Joe, you wouldn't put 50 percent into your job and expect a raise," Victoria noted.
"So why do guys expect to put such little effort into [a relationship]... and then expect it to be this amazing thing?"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Victoria complained that if a man is now "wowing" her and proving he's extraordinary, then he just ends up on her "list."
"There's no top tier... y'all just fall in line," The Bachelor alum noted.
Victoria teased how her last boyfriend was "pretty ordinary" and expected a superior romance.
"I was like, 'That's not how this f-cking works!' So that's where I'm at," Victoria griped, adding, "You either wow me and get your sh-t together or you're f-cking on the sidelines because I'm not playing this game anymore."
Victoria said she's 28-years-old and wants kids and a family one day.
"You've got to bring something to the table, and if you're not, then you're out," she said.
With that being said, Bachelor in Paradise would be Victoria's chance to potentially meet a guy who's serious about finding The One and potentially getting engaged in a short amount of time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"In Paradise, a guy has to wow you and he's got to do it fast," Joe pointed out.
Victoria therefore conceded that Paradise would be "a great place to meet somebody."
"I think it does move fast and that part scares me a little bit, just because I like to take my time with things," Victoria shared.
"But I'm open to that. I hope that someone would want to pursue me and put all of their energy into me if they like me. And if they don't, then what the f-ck are you doing?... So I don't see why not. Possibly. Maybe."
Natasha said Victoria seems to know who she is and what she wants, which would serve her well dating in Mexico on the summer spinoff.
"I love hearing that there are success stories out of it," Victoria told the podcast's co-hosts.
"If I did go and there was somebody, I'd be into it. But if there's not, then I'd check myself out and be like, 'Peace,' because I don't care. I'm not going to go just to get f-cking Instagram followers. I'm too old for this sh-t and I need to find somebody!"
Victoria therefore advised all future Paradise men to make it known that they like her because she's not into a man who plays hard to get or wants to be chased.
"Do backflips and sh-t. I don't know, do something! Wow me!" she reiterated.
Victoria's last high-profile romance was with Season 19 The Bachelor star Chris Soules. Chris reportedly slid into Victoria's DMs after she appeared on Peter's season and then she spent time on his farm in Arlington, IA, in Spring 2020.
A source even told Us Weekly in May of that year that Victoria and Chris -- who quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic -- were "exclusively dating."
Although Victoria and Chris never shared photos with each other on Instagram, Victoria shared a picture of herself posing in a beautiful room on April 27 and captioned it, "Farm life."
ADVERTISEMENT
She also tagged her location as Arlington and posted other photos from inside Chris' house.
Chris told the magazine in December 2019 that he had "given up" on finding his soul mate.
"I just think you know when you know, when you find it. I'm getting old enough to kind of learn that it's just about, like, when it's time, it will occur," Chris said, adding that he didn't have a timeline for settling down.
"As time goes by, I'm healthy, I'm semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time."
Merissa, who lives in Victoria's Virginia Beach hometown and previously hung out with her considering they have mutual friends, told Us in February 2020 that Victoria broke up four marriages by having affairs with the married husbands.
Victoria was also admittedly emotional and dramatic on The Bachelor, and she and Peter bickered more than they got along while dating.
Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann at his Final Rose Ceremony but ended up fighting for another chance with Madison once filming ending. Peter and Madison reunited on his After the Final Rose special but their romance never got off the ground, and Peter is currently single.