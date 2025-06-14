"This is my second miscarriage. Saying that out loud still feels surreal," Vanessa wrote.
"Especially finding out during my ultrasound. Again. It adds another layer to the grief, one that's heavier, more complicated, and harder to put into words."
Vanessa, who found fame on The Bachelor's 21st season starring Nick Viall in 2017, continued, "The only place in our home that brings me a sense of peace right now is Winston's room."
Vanessa, referring to her and Josh's two-year-old son Winston, shared, "Sitting in the quiet here, surrounded by reminders of his laughter, love, and life. It's comforting in a way I can't quite explain."
Vanessa gushed about how she's "so incredibly grateful" for her son.
"My healthy, joyful little boy. And at the same time, my heart aches for the baby I never got to meet," she wrote.
"I keep thinking about Winston as a newborn. All the firsts, the sleepy snuggles, the tiny milestones. l imagined getting to live through those moments again. But instead, I'm left with the silence of what could have been. Again."
Vanessa went on to admit that her mind was feeling "foggy and full" all at once.
"I'm usually good at making space for my feelings," The Bachelor alum noted, "but right now I just want to stay busy, clean the house, cook dinner, do anything to keep from sitting too long with this heaviness."
Vanessa called grief "strange," adding, "It sneaks in, even in the middle of gratitude."
Vanessa proceeded to give Joshua a shout out for helping her in a small but thoughtful way.
"He got me an iced cappuccino. Something I haven't had since finding out I was pregnant. It felt simple. But also like the first step back to myself," Vanessa explained, adding how the caffeinated beverage was "a small moment of comfort in "a sea of ache."
Vanessa wrapped up her post by sending love and comfort to "every mama" navigating a similar kind of heartbreak.
"I'm sending you so much love and comfort. And maybe the next time you're sipping an iced cappuccino, you'll be reminded that you're not alone in this. I see you, I'm grieving with you. You're not alone," she concluded.
In Vanessa's caption, she wrote, "Miscarriage is more common than many people realize. About 1 in 4 known pregnancies ends in miscarriage, and many more happen before a pregnancy is even confirmed."
"It doesn't make the pain any easier," she continued, "but knowing this grief is shared by so many can be a quiet kind of comfort. You are part of a larger community of women who have loved deeply, lost painfully, and are finding ways to heal."
Since her announcement, Vanessa has been posting about how she's dealing with the pain of her loss.
On Wednesday, June 11, Vanessa cried in her Instagram Stories about how some trolls have criticized her for exposing too much of her personal life on social media.
Vanessa explained how she had kept her first miscarriage a secret for several months, struggling with grief in a lonely manner, and so this time she thought she'd try a different healing journey by being open with fans about her highs and lows.
Vanessa had announced her first miscarriage in September 2024 as a response to numerous messages asking when she was planning to have a second child.
Vanessa publicly shared the news about three months after she experienced the pregnancy loss.
"It was a long few months of allowing my body to let go... ultrasounds, blood tests, doctor appointments and many conversations with family members, friends and sometimes strangers," Vanessa wrote, in part, at the time.
"It was a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal."
Vanessa and Nick's relationship kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa was living in Canada and Nick wanted to stay in the United States.
Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time.
"After my experience on the show, everything happens for a reason," Vanessa noted after getting engaged to Josh.
Nick is now married to surgical technician Natalie Joy, and the couple have a daughter named River Rose together.