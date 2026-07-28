The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi has announced she is pregnant with a "double rainbow" baby.

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Vanessa, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, July 27 to reveal that she's expecting her second child with husband Josh Wolfe.

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Vanessa posted a video of her family of three -- including the couple's son Winston, 3 -- relaxing on a dock by a lake.

"We've been keeping a secret..." Vanessa wrote over the footage. "Our double rainbow baby is on the way."

Winston showed off a strip of sonogram images in the clip.

Vanessa captioned her upload, "Winston's been collecting some of his toys to give to the baby."

She added, "We're beyond excited to meet our little miracle and finally share the news!"

Vanessa shared her big news just over a year after she revealed she had suffered two miscarriages in one year.

Vanessa wrote via Instagram in June 2025, "This is my second miscarriage. Saying that out loud still feels surreal. Especially finding out during my ultrasound. Again. It adds another layer to the grief, one that's heavier, more complicated, and harder to put into words."

Vanessa shared how Winston's room was the only place in her home that brought her peace at the time.

"I'm so incredibly grateful for him. My healthy, joyful little boy. And at the same time, my heart aches for the baby I never got to meet," Vanessa shared.

She added, "I'm left with the silence of what could have been. Again. My mind feels foggy and full all at once. I'm usually good at making space for my feelings, but right now I just want to stay busy... to keep from sitting too long with this heaviness."
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Vanessa noted how she felt grief and gratitude all at once, and she let woman in a similar position know that they're "not alone."

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In October 2025, Vanessa elaborated on her miscarriages, calling them "two back to back silent" ones.

Vanessa announced in September 2024 that she had experienced her first miscarriage in response to numerous messages asking when she was planning to have a second child.

Vanessa publicly shared the news about three months after she experienced the pregnancy loss.

"It was a long few months of allowing my body to let go... ultrasounds, blood tests, doctor appointments and many conversations with family members, friends and sometimes strangers," Vanessa wrote, in part, at the time.

"It was a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal."

Vanessa and Josh welcomed their first child in September 2022, just one day before her 35th birthday.

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The Canadian teacher underwent a C-section in a Montreal hospital.

Vanessa and Joshua got married in August 2021 in their hometown of Montreal.

Vanessa told People after her wedding, "I know we're going to be together forever... I'm over the moon! Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

Josh proposed marriage to Vanessa and the pair got engaged one year prior, after dating for a year-and-a-half.

Josh popped the question on the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec, Canada "in what was an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit," Vanessa told People in Summer 2020.

Josh reportedly presented Vanessa with a one-carat oval diamond with two side stones, set on a yellow gold band from a local jeweler in Montreal.

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The couple's romance initially sparked when Josh had slid into Vanessa's DMs on social media, and then the pair reportedly talked on the phone for several weeks while she was out of town.

Vanessa and Josh had their first date in New York City, with Vanessa telling the magazine, "We booked flights without ever having met!"

Vanessa went public with her relationship with Josh in January 2019 after a fling with a different guy in Spring 2018 didn't work out.

Josh said he knew Vanessa was The One after he realized she makes amazing pasta sauce and is extremely family oriented.

On Nick's The Bachelor season, Vanessa and Nick got engaged during the show's March 2017 finale, but the couple broke up less than six months later.

Vanessa and Nick's relationship kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa was living in Canada and Nick wanted to stay in the United States.

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Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time.

"After my experience on the show, everything happens for a reason," Vanessa noted after getting engaged to Josh.

Nick is now married to surgical technician Natalie Joy, and the couple has three children together.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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