Vanessa posted a video of her family of three -- including the couple's son Winston, 3 -- relaxing on a dock by a lake.
"We've been keeping a secret..." Vanessa wrote over the footage. "Our double rainbow baby is on the way."
Winston showed off a strip of sonogram images in the clip.
Vanessa captioned her upload, "Winston's been collecting some of his toys to give to the baby."
She added, "We're beyond excited to meet our little miracle and finally share the news!"
Vanessa shared her big news just over a year after she revealed she had suffered two miscarriages in one year.
Vanessa wrote via Instagram in June 2025, "This is my second miscarriage. Saying that out loud still feels surreal. Especially finding out during my ultrasound. Again. It adds another layer to the grief, one that's heavier, more complicated, and harder to put into words."
Vanessa shared how Winston's room was the only place in her home that brought her peace at the time.
"I'm so incredibly grateful for him. My healthy, joyful little boy. And at the same time, my heart aches for the baby I never got to meet," Vanessa shared.
She added, "I'm left with the silence of what could have been. Again. My mind feels foggy and full all at once. I'm usually good at making space for my feelings, but right now I just want to stay busy... to keep from sitting too long with this heaviness."
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Vanessa noted how she felt grief and gratitude all at once, and she let woman in a similar position know that they're "not alone."
In October 2025, Vanessa elaborated on her miscarriages, calling them "two back to back silent" ones.
Vanessa announced in September 2024 that she had experienced her first miscarriage in response to numerous messages asking when she was planning to have a second child.
Vanessa publicly shared the news about three months after she experienced the pregnancy loss.
"It was a long few months of allowing my body to let go... ultrasounds, blood tests, doctor appointments and many conversations with family members, friends and sometimes strangers," Vanessa wrote, in part, at the time.
"It was a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal."
Vanessa and Nick's relationship kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa was living in Canada and Nick wanted to stay in the United States.
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Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time.
"After my experience on the show, everything happens for a reason," Vanessa noted after getting engaged to Josh.
Nick is now married to surgical technician Natalie Joy, and the couple has three children together.