"Sorry I've been MIA," Vanessa wrote alongside several beautiful black-and-white photos of the couple smiling and embracing while Vanessa was showing off her noticeable baby bump in a sports bra and unbuttoned jeans.
"I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes. #pregnantbelly #babywolfe."
Congratulatory messages poured in from members of Bachelor Nation, including Vanessa's ex-fiance Nick Viall, who starred on The Bachelor's 21st season and wrote, "Congratulations!!!"
"August 9, 2020, will forever by my favorite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged," the teacher previously captioned a dozen photos from her engagement on Instagram.
Josh popped the question on the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec, Canada "in what was an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit," Vanessa told People in Summer 2020.
Josh reportedly presented Vanessa with a one-carat oval diamond with two side stones, set on a yellow gold band from a local jeweler in Montreal.
The couple's romance initially sparked when Josh slid into Vanessa's DMs on social media, and then the pair reportedly talked on the phone for several weeks while she was out of town.
Vanessa and Josh had their first date in New York City, with Vanessa telling People, "We booked flights without ever having met!"
Josh said he knew Vanessa was The One after the first Sunday lunch he had with her family in Saint Leonard.
"It was then that I realized just how important family was to her, as it is to me. I felt so welcomed, and just grateful at the idea that they may one day become my extended family. I felt like I was at home," Josh told People in 2020.
"Also, the first time she made me her pasta sauce. It's something else!"
Vanessa and Nick's relationship kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa was living in Canada and Nick wanted to stay in the United States.
Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time.
"After my experience on the show, everything happens for a reason," Vanessa noted after getting engaged to Josh.
Nick, who is currently dating surgical technician Natalie Joy, reportedly said on his Patreon series Nick V Talks Trash TV in September 2020, "If the speed of how you're driving is equal to the effort you're putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another and it eventually just crashed and exploded."