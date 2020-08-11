"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged," Vanessa, 32, captioned nearly a dozen photos from the marriage proposal on Instagram, adding about 20 red-heart emojis.
Josh popped the question on the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec, Canada "in what was an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit," Vanessa toldPeople.
In the Instagram photos, Josh apparently lit the stone courtyard or walkway up with candles and the couple celebrated with glasses of champagne after Vanessa said "yes."
Vanessa, dressed casual in jeans and a pink shirt, appeared overjoyed and emotional after Josh popped the question in his jeans and sneakers. The couple embraced and shared a couple of kisses in the photos as well.
An accordion player reportedly performed "A Whole New World" from Aladdin to set the stage for Josh's proposal.
"It was absolutely beautiful!" the bride-to-be gushed to the magazine, adding that the proposal was a huge shock to her.
"I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did. Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I've been ready to say YES! I am the luckiest woman!"
Josh reportedly presented Vanessa with a one-carat oval diamond with two side stones, set on a yellow gold band from a local jeweler in Montreal.
"I feel at home whenever I am with Josh. His love and affection for his family is something I've always admired about him and what I've always looked for in a partner," Vanessa told People.
"I love how much he values family and that he loves spending quality time all together. That is how we both were raised and one of the many reasons I grew a strong connection with him from the beginning. Who knew my person was living in the same city as me all these years!"
The pair, who both live in Montreal, reportedly plan to celebrate their engagement with a small party at their favorite Lebanese restaurant in Montreal, with a portion of the bill being donated to victims of the Beirut explosion in Lebanon.
Vanessa and Josh apparently won't be rushing wedding plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Vanessa shared she's envisioning a small and intimate ceremony and reception.
"Younger Vanessa would have wanted a typical Italian wedding: big and lots of guests," Vanessa said. "Now, I envision something small, simple and intimate with my closest friends and family.
On whether she'd be willing to film the wedding for television, Vanessa said, "I love having memories we can look back on."
"I most definitely want a private and intimate wedding and for parts of it to be recorded for us to keep as a memory and for our future children to see one day."
"I knew Vanessa was the one after the first Sunday lunch I had with her family in Saint Leonard," Josh shared.
"It was then that I realized just how important family was to her, as it is to me. I felt so welcomed, and just grateful at the idea that they may one day become my extended family. I felt like I was at home. Also, the first time she made me her pasta sauce. It's something else!"
Vanessa and Nick's relationship kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa was living in Canada and Nick wanted to stay in the United States.
Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time.
"After my experience on the show, everything happens for a reason," Vanessa noted.