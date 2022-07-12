Tia said she found out she was "four-and-a-half or five weeks" pregnant just nine days after Taylor proposed marriage and the couple got engaged in April. Tia believes she and Taylor conceived their baby on March 26.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I wasn't excited at first. I was freaking out," Tia confessed on her "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"I was like, 'You are kidding me?! I'm trying to plan the wedding of my dreams.' At this point, I was still trying to [get married] within six months -- getting it done this Fall. And I just could not believe it. At this point, I'm 30."
Tia said she and Taylor "weren't trying to get pregnant," but at the same time, they "weren't trying very hard not to get pregnant."
Tia recalled being "excited" once she got over the initial shock of her baby and arrived at the conclusion she and Taylor will not have a 2022 wedding.
"I think that was kind of the bummer part," Tia said.
Tia announced she's expecting her first child on Father's Day by posting a sweet tribute to her late father as well as her fiance.
"While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do... I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this," Tia captioned a black-and-white image of the couple embracing her small baby bump.
ADVERTISEMENT
She added, "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever."
Unfortunately, Tia's post "disappeared after an hour" and so she had to upload the announcement again the following day.
"I cried for three hours... I had spent all afternoon typing that out," Tia said with a laugh, adding, "It's only the biggest news of my life and it disappeared! People thought, 'Just kidding, she's not pregnant.'"
Tia said she took "at least four" pregnancy tests and a blood test before sharing the big news with Taylor.
"Taylor's reaction was fine. He wasn't bummed or anything... He was like, 'Sounds good!'" Tia explained.
Tia previously said that if she has a son, he will carry on her father's name.
Tia and Taylor got engaged during a "Bachelor Live On Stage" performance in April in Atlanta, GA, and they currently live in Nashville, TN, together.
Tia shared her wedding will be in Nashville because it will be a great destination for her relatives from Arkansas and Taylor's family and friends from California to meet.
Taylor made a brief appearance on the "Click Bait" podcast after he popped the question and said of his "Bachelor Live On Stage" proposal, "I thought it would be cool to close Tia's chapter with The Bachelor franchise."
Tia said she had "never been more shocked" than in the moment when Taylor popped the question onstage.
"I did not expect it, not one freakin' little second," Tia noted.
Tia and Taylor were only together for nine months, officially, before they got engaged.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But we've known each other [as friends] for over a year," Tia said after the engagement. "I know people are like, 'It's so fast,' but I'm 30! He's 26. At this point, we don't have to wait... And in Bachelor Nation, it's an eternity!"
When Tia announced her engagement on Instagram, she captioned a selfie, "Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCE!!!"