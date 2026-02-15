The Bachelor alum Tia Booth is apparently getting her breasts done one year after giving birth to her second child.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I get my new boobs in 2 weeks and I am hyyyyype," Tia, 34, wrote over a selfie shared via Instagram on Thursday.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Tia went on to reveal exactly what she plans to have done to her chest.

"Smaller implant, lift, internal mesh bra," Tia elaborated. "Catch me never wearing a real bra again."

Tia's apparent mommy makeover comes one year after she welcomed daughter Miller Jean with husband Taylor Mock.

Tia gave birth to Miller in early February 2025, over two years after she and Taylor welcomed son Tatum in December 2022.

Tia and Taylor, who met at a party in Nashville and went Instagram official in late 2021, got engaged in April 2022.

Tia said she found out she was pregnant with Baby No. 1 just nine days after Taylor had popped the question.

"I wasn't excited at first. I was freaking out," Tia confessed at the time.

"I was like, 'You are kidding me?! I'm trying to plan the wedding of my dreams.' At this point, I was still trying to [get married] within six months -- getting it done [in the] Fall. And I just could not believe it."

When Tia and Taylor were already parents, they tied the knot in November 2023 after two years of dating.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Tia originally competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on The Bachelor's 22nd season and made it to hometown dates before he sent her packing.

She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, with her first appearance being on Season 5 in 2018 and her latest stint having taken place on Season 7 in 2021.

During her first Bachelor in Paradise appearance, Tia was memorably dumped by Colton Underwood, who subsequently went on to become The Bachelor's Season 23 star. (Three years later, Colton also publicly came out as gay.)

Tia sparked romances with Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall, Blake Monar, and Aaron Clancy during her second Bachelor in Paradise stint in 2021, but she chose to leave Mexico on her own towards the end of the process.

Tia seemed most interested in Blake, but he didn't put enough effort into their relationship, according to the bachelorette.

Tia revealed on Bachelor in Paradise that she had a history of dating men "who don't care" enough to woo her, and she's a person who believes actions speak louder than words.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

ARIE LUYENDYK JR.
BECCA KUFRIN
BEKAH MARTINEZ
CHELSEA ROY
KENDALL LONG
KRYSTAL NIELSON
LAUREN BURNHAM
THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR SEASON 22
TIA BOOTH
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 22 NEWS