The Bachelor 23 alum -- who also looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season in 2019 -- and Nick got engaged in early December 2021.
"One and DONE! I love you forever," Sydney gushed of Nick via Instagram, showing off her diamond engagement ring.
Sydney told People after Nick popped the question that she said "yes, without any questions" and was "so excited" to spend the rest of her life with him.
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"I always knew I would be one and done and was waiting for the right person. Nick was my first and only boyfriend and is now my fiance and will eventually be my husband. He was very much worth the wait!" Sydney exclaimed.
Sydney and Nick, who modeled at the time, went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2020.
Sydney and Nick previously revealed to Us Weekly that Nick had watched her The Bachelor season, which starred Colton Underwood in early 2019.
Sydney said Nick reached out to her after her stints on reality TV and they "started talking at the beginning of [COVID-19] quarantine over DMs, then text and eventually FaceTime."
The pair, who had begun dating long distance at first, apparently communicated via phone, text and virtual chats for three months until Sydney traveled to Ohio in August 2020 to meet him in-person and get the ball rolling on a real romance.
"It was a little scary seeing if we'd have the same connection in real life, but luckily it was even better in person!" she told the magazine.
Sydney and Nick quickly took their relationship to the next level, with Sydney moving into Nick's place.
Sydney boasted in 2020 about how Nick has "incredible character" and is an honest and loyal guy who wears his heart on his sleeve.
On The Bachelor, Sydney quit Colton's season during a group date in Vietnam because she didn't think their relationship was progressing at a fast enough pace.
"After making it as far as I did and pushing myself out of my comfort zone I knew that this wasn't my love story," Sydney wrote on Instagram in February 2019, once her departure aired on the ABC reality dating series.
Sydney's exit rocked Colton's world and left him questioning which of the remaining women were really there for him and ready to get married.
Before she exited the show, Sydney advised Colton to pay attention to the wonderful women in the group and not be distracted by "shiny things."
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Sydney held down a job as a professional NBA dancer prior to appearing on The Bachelor, and she told Colton on Night 1 she had to quit an awesome gig in order to pursue dating him.
"I'm 27 and have never had a boyfriend and have always chosen to focus on my job, my responsibilities, and my passions over relationships and life events and this made me challenge that head on," Sydney wrote on Instagram following her departure.
"I didn't fail, I tried my hardest, I was authentic and ultimately did the thing that I would have always wondered about had I not gone."
Sydney said she wondered whether she had made the "right" choice in dumping Colton but she really missed her team and dancing center court at the time.
Sydney ended up dating Mike Johnson on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season but their relationship never really seemed to leave the friend zone. Mike dumped her because he said he didn't feel a strong enough connection with her.