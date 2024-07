Sydney Lotuaco / Instagram

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/10/2024



alum Sydney Lotuaco has welcomed her first child with husband Nick Wehby.Sydney, 33, took to Instagram on Friday, July 5 to announce her big news."Our girl is here! Remy Lee Wehby (pronounced Ray-Mee) named after our two grandmas that we believe played a part in bringing us together," Sydney wrote via Instagram."She was born 7/4/24 and will always get fireworks on her birthday."Alongside her caption, Sydney posted one photo of her daughter rocking a pastel onesie with rainbows on it as well as a picture of the new parents smiling big together as they held their newborn.Sydney announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 1 in early January.The Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo of Nick and herself in which she was showing off her bare baby bump and holding up a strip of sonogram images."New year, new addition! Baby Wehby coming this summer," Sydney captioned the photo.Sydney followed that up with a video on Instagram, writing, "Core memory: Telling my husband that I'm pregnant.""We had a maybe before," she continued, "so I was hoping this was the time. I was so nervous/excited. Can't believe we're gonna be parents!"When Nick saw the positive pregnancy test on the counter attached to a big baby balloon, he shouted, "Oh my god! That's awesome. Wow. Let's go! I knew it."After three years of dating, Sydney and Nick got married at Mimosa Barn on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in May 2023."I'll never be over it! Prepare to be spammed. Thank you to everyone who made our dream wedding possible!" Sydney captioned a handful of beautiful photos from her wedding ceremony in an Instagram post.Nick also posted photos of the couple's wedding on social media, tagging Sydney."I actually don't know what to say. I'd love to come up with something funny to say but I'm at a loss. Thank you to everyone who made the journey, and even those who couldn't, we still felt you," Nick wrote on his own account.23 alum -- who also looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season -- and Nick got engaged in early December 2021."One and DONE! I love you forever @njw_0401," Sydney gushed on Instagram at the time, showing off her diamond engagement ring.Sydney told People after Nick popped the question that she said "yes, without any questions" and was "so excited" to spend the rest of her life with him."I always knew I would be one and done and was waiting for the right person. Nick was my first and only boyfriend and is now my fiance and will eventually be my husband. He was very much worth the wait!" Sydney exclaimed.Since Sydney admitted she's "hard to surprise," Nick had to get "creative" with his marriage proposal.Nick therefore decided to ask the couple's favorite photographer to do a holiday photo shoot for them in late 2021, and Sydney was able to choose the location, date, and attire so she wouldn't suspect anything.Little did Sydney know, however, the holiday photo shoot was actually an engagement photo shoot.Sydney and Nick went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2020.The professional dancer shared photos of Nick on the beach at the time and shared, "2020 ain't all bad."Sydney and the model revealed to Us Weekly at the time how Nick had watched her season, which starred Colton Underwood in early 2019."He watched because his mom got him to start watching and then eventually Paradise because he knew I'd be on it," Sydney said in June 2020. "[I] don't know how I piqued his interest, but I'm very happy I did!"Sydney said Nick reached out to her after her stints on reality TV and they "started talking at the beginning of quarantine over DMs, then text and eventually FaceTime."The pair, who had begun dating long distance at first, apparently communicated via phone, text and virtual chats for three months until Sydney traveled to Ohio in August 2020 to meet him in-person and get the ball rolling on a real romance."He drove me back to Virginia so I wouldn't have to come from a plane straight to my parents' house, where I've been quarantining," she explained to the magazine amid COVID-19."It was a little scary seeing if we'd have the same connection in real life, but luckily it was even better in person!"Sydney and Nick quickly took their relationship to the next level, with Sydney moving into Nick's place.Sydney boasted in 2020 about how Nick has "incredible character" early in their relationship."He's honest, loyal and wears his heart on his sleeve," she told Us. "He makes me laugh a ton and gets me to open up more and truly be myself."Sydney quit Colton's season of during a group date in Vietnam because she didn't think their relationship was progressing at a fast enough pace."After making it as far as I did and pushing myself out of my comfort zone I knew that this wasn't my love story," Sydney wrote on Instagram in February 2019, once her departure aired on the ABC reality dating series.Sydney's exit rocked Colton's world and left him questioning which of the remaining women were really there for him and ready to get married.Before she exited the show, Sydney advised Colton to pay attention to the wonderful women in the group and not be distracted by "shiny things.""I auditioned for this show as a funny afternoon with a friend and never thought that it would go anywhere past there. In a way it landed in my lap, which in my line of work rarely if ever happens," Sydney continued in her Instagram post."This led to me deciding between continuing with a job that I loved and worked incredibly hard for and this exciting, scary opportunity focusing on something I had been putting on the back burner always."Sydney held down a job as a professional NBA dancer prior to appearing on , and she told Colton on Night 1 she had to quit an awesome gig in order to pursue dating him."I'm 27 and have never had a boyfriend and have always chosen to focus on my job, my responsibilities, and my passions over relationships and life events and this made me challenge that head on," Sydney wrote."I didn't fail, I tried my hardest, I was authentic and ultimately did the thing that I would have always wondered about had I not gone."Sydney said she wondered whether she had made the "right" choice in dumping Colton but she really missed her team and dancing center court at the time."For now, I will continue to push myself out of the routine and open myself and my heart up to love and my happy ending, not settling for anything less," explained the brunette beauty from New York, NY."Hoping to find my lifelong dance partner soon! Thank you to everyone who supported me, watched with me, and believed in me. You all have my rose."Colton ended up selecting Cassie Randolph as his winner, but the pair split in May 2020 after 18 months of dating.Sydney ended up dating Mike Johnson on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season but their relationship never really seemed to leave the friend zone. Mike dumped her because he said he didn't feel a strong enough connection with her.Colton eventually came out, publicly , as gay in April 2021. He is now married to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group