The couple gushed, "We're over the moon and can't wait to get home... and start our new life."
Sydney also said she's looking forward to next season, rooting on her husband with a little one in tow.
"There are so many kids, so many mamas and babies, that are in the NFL and I've never gotten to be part of that group. And now that I am, it's such an incredible place to be," Sydney told the magazine.
"Of course, these memories by yourself are amazing, but to have them as a pregnant mom or with kids is so special. I'm so excited to be a part of the NFL mama crew."
"Baby Warner arriving March 2024," the couple captioned the announcement they were expecting at the time.
Sydney was pregnant when Fred played in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sydney was 35 weeks pregnant at the time but insisted on social media she'd never miss such an exciting opportunity to watch and support her husband.
Sydney revealed the "traditional ceremony" took place inside "a chapel that was flown over from France," according to E! News.
Sydney and Fred got engaged in May 2021, and about one year later, Sydney told Us Weekly that Fred had slid into her DMs after The Bachelor's 24th season aired in early 2020.
"He actually sent me an emoji [because] he didn't think I was gonna respond and that's why he got really casual, but it was sweet," the Alabama native currently living in California shared with the magazine.
Peter eliminated Sydney at his season's sixth Rose Ceremony following a round of dates in Santiago, Chile.
"It sucks that he didn't get to see all of Sydney because there's so much. I came here with my heart and my mind so open and I was so willing to let those walls down," Sydney said in tears after Peter let her go.
"I want to feel like there's someone out there that can love me unconditionally, you know, be that rock for me and love me the way I want to love someone else."