The Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower has revealed the gender of her first baby with husband Fred Warner.

Sydney announced she's pregnant in November 2023, and she just took to Instagram and posted a video of Fred and herself finding out the sex of their first child together.

In the sweet video, The Bachelor 24 alum and her husband cut into a white cake that read, "Baby Warner is a..."

Inside the cake was blue frosting, revealing that Sydney and the NFL football player have a baby boy on the way.

Fred screamed and cheered with excitement in the video, and Sydney appeared ecstatic as well as she hugged the father-to-be.

Sydney captioned her post, "Baby Warner... Is a boy! We love this little boy more than he can imagine! #babyboy #boymom #genderreveal."

Sydney also posted the cake video to her Instagram Stories and called her news "the sweetest surprise."

Sydney also wrote on Instagram Stories, "Baby Warner is a boy! Over the moon to be a boy mom and watch this little guy become an incredible man. We love them so much already."

When Sydney had first announced she's expecting late last year, she uploaded a video compilation that flashed personal moments from her first five months of pregnancy.

Footage showed Sydney's positive pregnancy test, sonogram images, and romantic moments with Fred -- who currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers -- on and off the football field.

"The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives," Sydney captioned her post.
"Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable...the best is yet to come! Baby Warner arriving March 2024!"

Sydney has been posting photos of her baby bump ever since her late October announcement.

Sydney, who competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, tied the knot with Fred in Vista, CA, on June 25, 2022. She has since taken Fred's surname of Warner as her own.

Sydney revealed the "traditional ceremony" took place inside "a chapel that was flown over from France," according to E! News.

Sydney and Fred got engaged in May 2021, and about one year later, Sydney told Us Weekly that Fred had slid into her DMs after The Bachelor's 24th season aired in early 2020.

"He actually sent me an emoji [because] he didn't think I was gonna respond and that's why he got really casual, but it was sweet," the Alabama native currently living in California shared with the magazine.

Peter eliminated Sydney at his season's sixth Rose Ceremony following a round of dates in Santiago, Chile.

"It sucks that he didn't get to see all of Sydney because there's so much. I came here with my heart and my mind so open and I was so willing to let those walls down," Sydney said in tears after Peter let her go.

"I want to feel like there's someone out there that can love me unconditionally, you know, be that rock for me and love me the way I want to love someone else."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

