"Something happened last night where it's getting real. Things are starting to change really fast. I can't breathe. I can't sleep. I can barely walk. I still have 19 more weeks," Sydney vented.
"This probably doesn't even look big to you guys, but it does to me. The pelvic pain is back. I'm not gonna freak out because it goes away."
She continued in her post, "Last night I woke up crying and Fred got me medicine. I literally could start crying again right now, but I'm not going to cry. I don't know what's going on. I've been so happy and doing so well."
Sydney went on to reveal that she wasn't able to work out or move her body, at least for the time being.
"I did a small workout yesterday, but I didn't even sweat and I'm just gaining weight by the pound. I don't know what's going to happen to me you guys, for real," she lamented. "Okay, I need to stop panicking. Off to have a mental b at the dermatologist. See ya later."
Sydney revealed the "traditional ceremony" took place inside "a chapel that was flown over from France," according to E! News.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sydney and Fred got engaged in May 2021, and about one year later, Sydney told Us Weekly that Fred had slid into her DMs after The Bachelor's 24th season aired in early 2020.
"He actually sent me an emoji [because] he didn't think I was gonna respond and that's why he got really casual, but it was sweet," the Alabama native currently living in California shared with the magazine.
Peter eliminated Sydney at his season's sixth Rose Ceremony following a round of dates in Santiago, Chile.
"It sucks that he didn't get to see all of Sydney because there's so much. I came here with my heart and my mind so open and I was so willing to let those walls down," Sydney said in tears after Peter let her go.
"I want to feel like there's someone out there that can love me unconditionally, you know, be that rock for me and love me the way I want to love someone else."