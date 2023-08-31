She also heard from friends that "everyone has a roster" and "no one wants a commitment."
But Susie has apparently changed her stance on the subject!
While eating her pasta dinner, Susie shared with her followers, "I'm having a really deep thought about something I'm going through right now. A few weeks ago, I went on 'The Viall Files' and Nick asked me, 'What is the one thing that's driving you nuts about dating in L.A.?' I didn't really have much of an answer because I haven't really done a lot of dating."
The wedding videographer recalled saying that everyone in L.A. is "really career driven" and so maybe she's the problem.
"Haha, no! There's a bigger problem happening and it doesn't really have to do with the dating culture, although it kind of does. Yeah, it does!" Susie teased.
The Bachelor 26 star Clayton Echard's ex-girlfriend went on to share, "Here is what I would say if I went back on Nick's podcast. The thing I find the most annoying about dating in L.A. is when I'm not even TRYING to date -- for example, a man approaches me with a business opportunity and I'm down to get together with this person, talk about these things, and work on this project."
Susie said she takes the venture seriously, but then, "This person approaches me and wants to take me out -- to dinner -- and wants to date me and wants to get to know me on a different level."
"And when I express that I'm not interested," Susie continued in her rant, "all of that business discussion and all of those opportunities get just pulled out from underneath you."
Susie took a deep breath and composed herself in the video, before insisting, "It's fine. Literally I'm fine. I make money on social media, I have a videography business, I film weddings, [and] I film content for people."
The social media influencer snapped, "I am good. I don't need your business if it means I have to go to dinner with you."
While Susie claimed she was fine, she still had to let off more steam.
"I just find that to be the most disgusting and frustrating thing that I have experienced," Susie complained.
"And now I see why when people move to big cities and are looking to... achieve something, and people see you as vulnerable, they try to capitalize on that. And I am so grateful that I don't give a sh-t about money."
Susie boasted about how she "doesn't need somebody's opportunity" to make money or advance in her career.
"I literally can't be bothered," Susie said. "I literally don't care."
Although one or more guys have clearly disappointed and upset Susie, she said she'll continue to be a person who leads with kindness.
"I've never burned a bridge with any work opportunity and I've always left every job on a positive note. But I'm at a point right now where I will be the bitchiest bitch," Susie admitted.
"I understand it. I get why people who have had these experiences before become so hard on the exterior and are not trusting of people. I get it!"
Susie proceeded to send out a message to those offenders: "You won't catch me being nice. I literally don't give a sh-t."
Susie concluded her video by flashing both of her middle fingers at the camera.
But Susie left the show during Fantasy Suites because Clayton had slept with, and also professed his love to, the other two women. Even though Clayton considered Susie to be a "once-in-a-lifetime woman," she was convinced on the show that The Bachelor star wasn't her "person."
However, Clayton and Susie began communicating after filming ended in late 2021 and sparked up a romance in the real world. They publicly announced their relationship in March 2022 onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose.