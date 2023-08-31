The Bachelor alum Susie Evans has revealed the "most disgusting and frustrating thing" she's discovered about dating in Los Angeles, CA.

Susie, a proud Virginia native, recently took to TikTok and vented about what's been really tough for her when navigating the L.A. dating scene after her The Bachelor appearance.

Susie captioned her candid video, "I was in a real bitchy mood last night over this. If I could change my answer on @The Viall Files, I would. #datinginLA."

On her "The Viall Files" appearance back in July, Susie said she finds it annoying when men aren't honest and don't make their intentions clear.

She also heard from friends that "everyone has a roster" and "no one wants a commitment."

But Susie has apparently changed her stance on the subject!

While eating her pasta dinner, Susie shared with her followers, "I'm having a really deep thought about something I'm going through right now. A few weeks ago, I went on 'The Viall Files' and Nick asked me, 'What is the one thing that's driving you nuts about dating in L.A.?' I didn't really have much of an answer because I haven't really done a lot of dating."

The wedding videographer recalled saying that everyone in L.A. is "really career driven" and so maybe she's the problem.

"Haha, no! There's a bigger problem happening and it doesn't really have to do with the dating culture, although it kind of does. Yeah, it does!" Susie teased.

The Bachelor 26 star Clayton Echard's ex-girlfriend went on to share, "Here is what I would say if I went back on Nick's podcast. The thing I find the most annoying about dating in L.A. is when I'm not even TRYING to date -- for example, a man approaches me with a business opportunity and I'm down to get together with this person, talk about these things, and work on this project."

Susie said she takes the venture seriously, but then, "This person approaches me and wants to take me out -- to dinner -- and wants to date me and wants to get to know me on a different level."

"And when I express that I'm not interested," Susie continued in her rant, "all of that business discussion and all of those opportunities get just pulled out from underneath you."
Susie took a deep breath and composed herself in the video, before insisting, "It's fine. Literally I'm fine. I make money on social media, I have a videography business, I film weddings, [and] I film content for people."

The social media influencer snapped, "I am good. I don't need your business if it means I have to go to dinner with you."

While Susie claimed she was fine, she still had to let off more steam.

"I just find that to be the most disgusting and frustrating thing that I have experienced," Susie complained.

"And now I see why when people move to big cities and are looking to... achieve something, and people see you as vulnerable, they try to capitalize on that. And I am so grateful that I don't give a sh-t about money."

Susie boasted about how she "doesn't need somebody's opportunity" to make money or advance in her career.

"I literally can't be bothered," Susie said. "I literally don't care."

Although one or more guys have clearly disappointed and upset Susie, she said she'll continue to be a person who leads with kindness.

"I've never burned a bridge with any work opportunity and I've always left every job on a positive note. But I'm at a point right now where I will be the bitchiest bitch," Susie admitted.

"I understand it. I get why people who have had these experiences before become so hard on the exterior and are not trusting of people. I get it!"

Susie proceeded to send out a message to those offenders: "You won't catch me being nice. I literally don't give a sh-t."

Susie concluded her video by flashing both of her middle fingers at the camera.

Susie won Clayton's heart on The Bachelor's 26th season, which aired in early 2022, over Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who both went on to co-star on The Bachelorette's 19th season.

But Susie left the show during Fantasy Suites because Clayton had slept with, and also professed his love to, the other two women. Even though Clayton considered Susie to be a "once-in-a-lifetime woman," she was convinced on the show that The Bachelor star wasn't her "person."

However, Clayton and Susie began communicating after filming ended in late 2021 and sparked up a romance in the real world. They publicly announced their relationship in March 2022 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

Susie and Clayton, however, called it quits in September 2022, and they've been single, at least from the public's perspective, ever since. The pair have moved on from each other but manage to keep up a friendship.

Susie shared on TikTok in late April how she had gone out on one of the best first dates of her life, but the romance apparently didn't stick.

Susie also opened up about whether she could ever see herself getting back together with Clayton during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal" podcast.

For his part, Clayton told Joe Amabile in May on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast that he had been seeing someone locally in Scottsdale, AZ, "on and off" for over a month at that point.

"I don't want to jinx anything right now, but I'll just say this: I do have interest in someone I'm talking to right now," Clayton shared.

Clayton questioned at the time if he sincerely had enough time to devote himself to a partner, but he acknowledged he was "pretty interested" in her.

"I kind of caught myself wondering what [she's] doing... I'm starting to think about her. But it's early in the game," Clayton said.

Clayton appreciated how this woman -- whom he was "intrigued" by and "curious" about -- was giving him space and wasn't pushing to see him all the time.

"I don't want to feel like somebody is going to smother me," Clayton noted.

If that romance didn't work out, Clayton said he could "yeah, maybe" see himself looking for love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season and potentially dating someone like Jess Girod.

But Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise already filmed, and Clayton, based on spoilers and ABC's initial cast announcement, didn't participate.

But Clayton confirmed no women from Bachelor Nation had reached out to him or made a move.

"I don't know if there's a giant red flag waving above my head, but no one [is romantically interested]," Clayton said with a laugh, adding how his DMs had "been dry."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

