The Bachelor alum Susie Evans has debuted a dramatic new hair color, and Bachelor Nation is raving about it!

Susie recently posted a video that shows her sitting in a salon chair and lip-synching to the following audio from The Summer I Turned Pretty: "This is 100 percent your look, Connie baby."

Susie, who started out the clip with blonde highlights and tight curls, then flashed her new dark brunette hair, which was styled into soft waves.

Susie decided to keep her thick hair long, and the dark deposit in her hair made it look healthy and shiny.

"New personality unlocked just in time for summer," Susie captioned her post.

Bachelor Nation raced to the comments to gush about Susie's beautiful new look.

Kat Izzo wrote, "Obsessed," and Litia Garr added, "omg hi sexy."

Demi Burnett gushed, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH I LOVE IT OMFG."

Jenn Tran said, "OMG SUSIE JAW DROPPPED," and Kaity Biggar chimed in with a fire emoji.

Rachel Nance commented, "Uh hello... My jaw needs to be picked up."

Parisa Shifteh shared, "OMG HERE FOR THIS," and Alexe Godin added of the hair change, "YESSSSS THIS WAS THE MOVE."

Susie proceeded to post a carousel of photos and selfies of her rocking her new hair color.
"Me five min into having dark hair," Susie quipped in the caption on Monday, June 10.

Susie appears to be single after appearing on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which had filmed in late 2021 and aired in early 2022.

Susie was last romantically linked to The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Justin Glaze.

Susie and Justin met in November 2022 and claimed for a year that their close relationship was strictly platonic as fans were constantly shipping them as a couple.

The pair finally confirmed in January 2023 that they had begun dating, but Justin subsequently confirmed their split in August 2024.

Susie, at the time, noted how it was "so painful" and "tough to navigate" the breakup.

"Beyond losing a boyfriend, it's losing out on a friend and a huge crutch... We really leaned on each other and had been each other's person here," Susie said on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

She added, "Knowing I can't get that back, that's what sucks so bad, I think, for the both of us."

When Justin appeared on "Almost Famous" in August 2024, he hinted that no one was at fault or to blame for the breakup.

"There doesn't have to be a good guy and a bad guy," Justin explained last summer.

"And so, some of the comments kind of lean towards that, but I don't care. I know what's up, and Susie knows what's up -- and that's all that matters. We are good!"

When asked where she and Justin stood during a December 2024 appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Susie shared, "Umm, yeah, we are working on things and seeing if it makes sense for us and taking things slow, taking things privately."

The Bachelor 26 alum admitted she wasn't sure if she and Justin were compatible.

"[We are] just kind of seeing what really makes sense for us... The cool thing about it is that we have been able to maintain a very positive friendship [through rough patches]," she said.

The reality TV stars became friends after Susie won Clayton's heart on The Bachelor's 26th season.

Susie and Clayton broke up on The Bachelor but were back together by the time After the Final Rose aired in March 2022. The pair's reunion, however, didn't last long, and they split in September 2022.

Justin, for his part, competed for Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.

Justin also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season in 2022.

While Justin had sparked a connection with Eliza Isichei in Paradise, it didn't work out because she ultimately gave her rose to Rodney Mathews. When Eliza determined she had made a mistake and wanted Justin back, it was too late and he wasn't interested in reconciling.

