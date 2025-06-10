Susie, at the time, noted how it was "so painful" and "tough to navigate" the breakup.
"Beyond losing a boyfriend, it's losing out on a friend and a huge crutch... We really leaned on each other and had been each other's person here," Susie said on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
She added, "Knowing I can't get that back, that's what sucks so bad, I think, for the both of us."
When Justin appeared on "Almost Famous" in August 2024, he hinted that no one was at fault or to blame for the breakup.
"There doesn't have to be a good guy and a bad guy," Justin explained last summer.
"And so, some of the comments kind of lean towards that, but I don't care. I know what's up, and Susie knows what's up -- and that's all that matters. We are good!"
When asked where she and Justin stood during a December 2024 appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Susie shared, "Umm, yeah, we are working on things and seeing if it makes sense for us and taking things slow, taking things privately."
The Bachelor 26 alum admitted she wasn't sure if she and Justin were compatible.
"[We are] just kind of seeing what really makes sense for us... The cool thing about it is that we have been able to maintain a very positive friendship [through rough patches]," she said.
The reality TV stars became friends after Susie won Clayton's heart on The Bachelor's 26th season.
Susie and Clayton broke up on The Bachelor but were back together by the time After the Final Rose aired in March 2022. The pair's reunion, however, didn't last long, and they split in September 2022.
While Justin had sparked a connection with Eliza Isichei in Paradise, it didn't work out because she ultimately gave her rose to Rodney Mathews. When Eliza determined she had made a mistake and wanted Justin back, it was too late and he wasn't interested in reconciling.