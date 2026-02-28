"Well, I think we really respect each other. We know that we have love for each other, but we do not keep up with each other just because, I think -- I don't think we could," Susie explained to co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
Susie repeatedly admitted "it's too hard" for the pair to be friends after being in love.
"And we are that way because we care so much about each other," Susie reasoned.
"I think it would just be complicated and painful, and yeah. But we're both rooting each other on, from a distance, for sure."
Susie found fame when she competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2022.
Although Susie won Clayton's heart, she didn't enter a serious relationship with him until after filming ended due to his messy journey with his other finalists, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, on the show.
Susie and Clayton's romance didn't last long, as they announced their split in September 2022.
After the show, Susie moved to California and found great company in Justin. The pair began creating content for social media together and became extremely close, prompting many members of Bachelor Nation to ship them as a couple.
Susie and Justin, risking their friendship for love, began dating her in October 2023. Their relationship lasted for over a year but then they announced their break up in August 2024.