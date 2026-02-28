The Bachelor alum Susie Evans has revealed where she currently stands with ex-boyfriend Justin Glaze.

ADVERTISEMENT
Susie revealed she's no longer in touch with her former best friend during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Well, I think we really respect each other. We know that we have love for each other, but we do not keep up with each other just because, I think -- I don't think we could," Susie explained to co-hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.

Susie repeatedly admitted "it's too hard" for the pair to be friends after being in love.

"And we are that way because we care so much about each other," Susie reasoned.

"I think it would just be complicated and painful, and yeah. But we're both rooting each other on, from a distance, for sure."

During that same podcast appearance, Susie revealed she's dating someone new.

"I hope I don't have a need to go back on a dating show ever again. I hope I'm good! I hope I find that I am solid... I am dating somebody," Susie quipped.

"I met a really nice guy. He's so sweet... I met him just before the holidays. At the end of November, we met. And yeah, he's so cute."

Susie gushed about how her new man is a "handsome" attorney who is "a little bit older" than she.

"He looks like a cutie pie, you know?" Susie added.

Susie also admitted she made the first move after seeing this guy on Hinge.

"I was the first to DM him on the app and then I was the first one to ask him out. And I also FaceTimed him, so I was excited to meet this guy!" Susie shared.

Susie said she's met her new guy's family and that they watched her The Bachelor season together, which recalled being a "fun" time.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Susie found fame when she competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2022.

Although Susie won Clayton's heart, she didn't enter a serious relationship with him until after filming ended due to his messy journey with his other finalists, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, on the show.

Susie and Clayton's romance didn't last long, as they announced their split in September 2022.

After the show, Susie moved to California and found great company in Justin. The pair began creating content for social media together and became extremely close, prompting many members of Bachelor Nation to ship them as a couple.

Susie and Justin, risking their friendship for love, began dating her in October 2023. Their relationship lasted for over a year but then they announced their break up in August 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Susie and Justin proceeded to date on and off until they both looked for love with other people on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which aired on ABC last summer.

Susie enjoyed a date with Jeremy Simon while her ex, Justin, pursued Lexi Young.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

But at the second Rose Ceremony of the season, Jeremy gave his rose to Bailey Taylor Brown, and so Justin offered Susie a rose so that she could stay longer.

In fear of stepping on Lexi's toes, however, Susie rejected Justin's rose and got sent home.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10 NEWS