'The Bachelor' alum Susie Evans reveals she's dating someone new
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/18/2026
The Bachelor alum Susie Evans has revealed that she's dating a "cutie" -- and that she had made the first move.
"I hope I don't have a need to go back on a dating show ever again. I hope I'm good! I hope I find that I am solid," Susie quipped on the Wednesday, February 18 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast co-hosted by Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
In terms of how they initially found each other, Susie laughed and shared a "crazy" story.
"I was on a date with another guy and then that guy ditched me. I slid into [my current] guy's DMs on Hinge, and I was like, 'Hey want to meet for a drink? I just got ditched on a date?'" Susie recalled.
Susie continued, "We hadn't met yet, and I was like, 'Hey want to meet for a drink?' And then the first guy comes back and I'd already invited [my man now] to come meet me."
Susie laughed about how two guys were headed her way and so she canceled on "cutie," the man she's dating now.
"I said, 'I'm so sorry, I know I just invited you out for a drink but the guy I was on a date with ditched me and called me and said he's coming back, so you can't come anymore,'" Susie shared.
Susie said the guy she's dating now wasn't pissed off at all. In fact, The Bachelor alum said he appreciated her honesty at the time.
Susie, however, said things were "weird" with Guy No. 1 and so she never saw him again.
"Once I got home, I FaceTimed with the cutie from the dating app. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. You have to let me explain.' So I cold FaceTimed him and of course, at that point, I had three martinis," Susie said.
"It's a funny way that we met each other, but yeah, I was the first to DM him on the app and then I was the first one to ask him out. And I also FaceTimed him, so I was excited to meet this guy!"
