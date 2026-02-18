The Bachelor alum Susie Evans has revealed that she's dating a "cutie" -- and that she had made the first move.

"I hope I don't have a need to go back on a dating show ever again. I hope I'm good! I hope I find that I am solid," Susie quipped on the Wednesday, February 18 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast co-hosted by Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.

Kathy interjected and mentioned how it sounded like Susie already had a man in her life.

"I am. I am! Yes, I am dating somebody," Susie revealed.

"I met a really nice guy. He's so sweet... I met him just before the holidays. At the end of November, we met. And yeah, he's so cute."

Susie shared how she was at "an ugly Christmas sweater party" and had plans to meet up with this man at Top Golf afterwards.

"I didn't really think it through, and so I was in this ugly Christmas sweater dress with a big llama on the front and little kitten heels," Susie shared.

"I was driving to Top Golf and was like, 'Oh my god, I didn't bring anything to change into!'"

Susie said she called the guy and suggested changing the plans, but he assured it was fine.

"[He said], 'Don't worry about it.' And when I showed up, he had put on an ugly Christmas sweater to join me," Susie recalled.

"He's just really cute and sweet and thoughtful. He's a great guy. So I hope there's no need [for reality TV again]."

Susie gushed about how her new man is a "handsome" attorney who is "a little bit older" than she.

"He looks like a cutie pie, you know?" Susie added.

In terms of how they initially found each other, Susie laughed and shared a "crazy" story.

"I was on a date with another guy and then that guy ditched me. I slid into [my current] guy's DMs on Hinge, and I was like, 'Hey want to meet for a drink? I just got ditched on a date?'" Susie recalled.

Susie continued, "We hadn't met yet, and I was like, 'Hey want to meet for a drink?' And then the first guy comes back and I'd already invited [my man now] to come meet me."

Susie laughed about how two guys were headed her way and so she canceled on "cutie," the man she's dating now.

"I said, 'I'm so sorry, I know I just invited you out for a drink but the guy I was on a date with ditched me and called me and said he's coming back, so you can't come anymore,'" Susie shared.

Susie said the guy she's dating now wasn't pissed off at all. In fact, The Bachelor alum said he appreciated her honesty at the time.

Susie, however, said things were "weird" with Guy No. 1 and so she never saw him again.

"Once I got home, I FaceTimed with the cutie from the dating app. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. You have to let me explain.' So I cold FaceTimed him and of course, at that point, I had three martinis," Susie said.

"It's a funny way that we met each other, but yeah, I was the first to DM him on the app and then I was the first one to ask him out. And I also FaceTimed him, so I was excited to meet this guy!"

Susie said she's been going on dates with the Hinge man -- who had never watched her The Bachelor season until they became an item -- ever since and he lives in Los Angeles.

"It was kind of fun to watch [my season] with him," she concluded.

Susie found fame when she competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2022.

Although Susie won Clayton's heart, she didn't enter a serious relationship with him until after filming ended due to his messy journey with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on the show.

Susie and Clayton's romance didn't last long, as they announced their split in September 2022.

Susie then began dating her then-best friend, Justin Glaze, in October 2023. Their relationship lasted for over a year before they announced their break up in August 2024.

Susie -- following an on-again, off-again romance with Justin -- subsequently looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which aired on ABC last summer.

Susie enjoyed a date with Jeremy Simon while her ex-boyfriend, Justin, was pursuing Lexi Young.

But at the second Rose Ceremony of the season, Jeremy gave his rose to Bailey Taylor Brown because he said she made him feel very secure in their relationship, and so Justin offered Susie a rose so that she could stay longer.

In fear of stepping on Lexi's toes, however, Susie rejected Justin's rose and got sent home.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

