Earlier this year, Sean welcomed a boxer named Moose into the household, and the dog was apparently a wonderful addition to the family for three months until he nearly killed Sean this past weekend.
Sean captioned an emotional video detailing the incidents, "Our family has been through it the last few days, but we'll be okay. Thank you to everyone for the support. We're very grateful."
In the video, Sean admitted he and Catherine had "debated on whether or not we should share this publicly" but they decided to be truthful and answer questions people may have.
As Catherine sat next to the former The Bachelor star in tears, Sean explained how last week, he had invited some friends over for a barbecue while Catherine was at the mall with their kids.
Sean left some doors and windows open while he was outside because it was a nice day, but the smoke from the grill started drifting inside, setting off their house's fire alarm.
Sean recalled waving a rag across the alarm to stop its "insanely loud" sound, which triggered a shocking reaction from Moose.
Moose apparently nipped Sean's finger "aggressively" -- which is something he had never done before -- and then after Sean said "no," the dog started biting holes into his shoes.
"It was hurting my feet. So at this point, there's so much chaos going on with the alarm going off, I give him like a very stern like, 'Moose. No. No.' And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me," Sean revealed.
"And I don't mean like bite and run off -- like a lot of dogs do when they're scared or defensive -- I mean, attacks me. And I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm."
Sean said he did everything he could to try to fend the dog off.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I know I'm bleeding badly and my friends don't know what's going on. I was finally able to get him out the door and into the backyard," Sean shared.
"And then he comes back through the door and attacks me for a second time. I'm not trying to be dramatic, but I honestly just felt like, 'I am fighting for my life here against a dog.' Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he's my dog."
Sean listed all the sweet things he had done with Moose since adopting him, including long walks and taking him for rides in his truck.
"All he has ever wanted is affection. Earlier that day, I had a video of him putting his head in my lap and he just wanted to be pet," Sean recalled.
"And so it was so bizarre, like, 'Why is my dog, who I know loves me, is attacking me so aggressively?'"
Once Sean managed to get Moose out of the house a second time,The Bachelor alum's friends shut the door behind him.
"I looked down at my arm. [My wrist] was cut so deep and I just see blood squirting," Sean said, revealing the countless cuts and stitches on his arm.
ADVERTISEMENT
"My first thought is, 'I think that dog may have nicked an artery.' And we have the video, which -- the video is way too violent. I'm not going to share that, but you hear me saying, 'This is serious. You've got to get me to a hospital. Call Catherine.'"
Sean's friends proceeded to rush him to the emergency room, and he thanked God that his friends were there to help him.
While at the hospital, Sean received stitches in five or six different places on his arm while his pals cleaned up "the literal pool of blood" on his floor at home.
Sean returned home feeling "confused" and "heartbroken." He said he was still flabbergasted over what had just transpired with his pet.
The next morning, Sean came to the conclusion that he couldn't keep Moose in the house because he has young kids and he needed to be concerned about his own safety as well.
Sean therefore called Animal Control, local no-kill shelters, and the adoption agency where they had adopted the boxer in order to find the best place for him.
At this time, Sean's parents were on their way take the kids so Sean could rest and recover.
"I'm waiting in the front yard for my parents to show up with the kids. They show up and we're getting the kids in the car... And the next thing I know, I hear Catherine yelling, 'No, no, no!' from inside the house," Sean remembered.
The wind apparently blew the front door open and Moose ran out of it, attacking Sean for the third time.
"Seeing that dog running at you is a feeling I don't think I want to experience again," Sean admitted, saying the first couple of attacks were "traumatic" enough for him.
"My arm was useless because it was all stitched up and I was having a hard time moving it. And so there was a split second where I'm looking at him and I'm praying, 'Please let it be the friendly Moose that I know.' And it [wasn't]."
Sean said Moose had made a B-line right at him "and lunged and started attacking me again."
ADVERTISEMENT
Cameras outside of Sean's home captured this footage as well, but Sean, again, said he won't share it.
"I was like, 'No, no, no!' My dad was in the front yard too, and I was like, 'Help! Help!' And I felt him ripping into my flesh," Sean explained.
"And again, I'm not trying to exaggerate. I certainly don't want to come across as, like, a victim or anything like that. I'm just telling you how it happened."
Sean said he was able to wrestle the dog to the ground, even though Moose was so strong and explosive.
"I got a hold of his collar, but I know that he's ripped my arm open. I know I am fighting for my life here. I thought, 'If this dog gets up, he is going to kill me,'" Sean confessed.
Sean's dad helped the best he could while his mother was calling the police and his kids were sitting safely in his parents' car.
Sean continued: "The kids did see Moose attack me, but then a neighbor came out and quickly ushered them into their house, so they didn't see anything else... It took everything I had to control this dog."
Sean shared how he's 220 pounds but the dog was relentless and bit his other arm.
"If it were anyone else, he would have killed my children or my wife, but I was able to hold him for 10 minutes until the cops came, and then the cops had a hard time getting control of him," Sean said.
Sean went on to say he was "super thankful" this happened to him and not another member of his immediate family.
"And Moose, I don't blame him. This has been really hard for my wife to reconcile, and, by the way, she has been an amazing caretaker these past few days. But it wasn't Moose's fault," Sean insisted.
"He, I think it's clear, experienced a lot of trauma before we got him and had something neurologically wrong with him, where just a switch flipped and he turned into an absolute killer, which was so weird."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sean said Moose never showed any signs of this aggression before and he was affectionate and loving around the kids for months.
Sean said he also doesn't blame the adoption agency and he wants to see more dogs get adopted.
"I am certainly an advocate for that, but even they admitted there was a past there that they were not privy to," Sean shared.
"I made it out relatively unscathed. I'll have scarred arms for the rest of my life, but I can live with that. I'm grateful for my wife... but it's taken a toll on her, I think. From a psychological perspective, I'll be okay... in the long run."
Sean said he can't help but wonder what would've happened if the smoke alarm went off when he was sleeping in one of the kids' beds at night.
Sean's statement made Catherine cringe, sob, and take a deep breath.
"We're torn up about it. We really are, and we miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog, and we miss him," Sean concluded.