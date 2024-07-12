Sarah took to Instagram this past weekend and shared the news that she and her husband Dylan Brown are parents.
"World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024. Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early," Sarah captioned a video montage of the couple's first moments with their newborn at the hospital.
"We're all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us -- undeniably filled with twists and turns -- but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day. We all are."
Sarah shared how she's "so grateful" for her care team and "any continued prayers" for the pair's "tiny warriors."
Sarah continued, "Today's plan: Sleep, breathe and grow! Welcome to the world little ones! My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles."
Sarah later posted another message, expressing disbelief that her little ones have finally entered this world.
"I just can't believe they're ours. That they're here. After coming into this hospital for 4 years for labs, ultrasounds and follicle counts... they're here," Sarah gushed.
"I've walked the halls of this hospital so many times, passing the birth center doors, and now I get to walk into the birth center every day to see our babies. They're here."
Sarah acknowledged how vacations, weddings, and experiences were "put on pause" so she could have children, but she celebrated that "they're here."
Sarah went on to write, "My heart, mixed with my favorite person in the entire world's, sleeping in my arms."
Sarah then shared some words of wisdom for other women who are hoping to get pregnant or going through fertility issues.
"To the mamas in waiting; I know how hard it is. I know the slog seems endless AND that endless pursuit is not a pursuit for all of us. Wherever your path takes you, stay awake. Stay connected. Stay steadfast," the Bachelor in Paradise alum concluded.
Sarah announced she and Dylan, whom she began dating in March 2017, were expecting twins -- and the sex of both babies -- in January.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum uploaded an ultrasound photo and wrote, "Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks. The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!"
Sarah revealed that during her first ultrasound visit, she initially thought she was going to have triplets.
"What's really crazy that I haven't talked about yet, is that when I went in for 1st ultrasound, there were actually 3 gestational sacs. Yes, that means Baby A tried to split and become identical twins, but a yolk and fetal pole never developed," she explained.
"SOOO ... this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets."
Sarah went on to show another sonogram that was labeled "Baby A" and "Baby B," and she gushed about how her filmmaker husband in the background was "very chipper as always."
On January 16, Sarah opened up about how she "bawled" her eyes out in therapy because her grief for her son, Oliver, was "heavy" as his birthday was fast approaching. Oliver was born at 24 weeks in January 2023.
"It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he's sending me these little girls to comfort me right now," Sarah wrote.
Sarah also explained how her reiki healer had seen female energies in her readings all year.
One fan sent Sarah a DM via Instagram and gushed, "GIRLS!!"
Sarah then posted a screenshot of the happy message and confirmed, "Oops. Cat's outta the bag. But yes, we knew the sex of all our embryos."
Sarah revealed back in June 2023 that she and Dylan were taking the necessary steps to continue trying to grow their family.
Just three months later, the Bachelor in Paradise alum married Dylan at the Grand Canyon in early September 2023.
Sarah wrote, "I was searching for the fairytale ending... I thought it would never happen for me. Turns out it was at the bottom of the Grand Canyon with my soul mate and a wrinkly wedding dress. Our fairytale wedding."
"He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after," Sarah wrote on Instagram at the time.
"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."
Sarah continued in her post, "Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."
"Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly," she added. "He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism."
Sarah revealed in May 2021 that Dylan had popped the question in front of Mount Sopris in the Colorado mountains and they got engaged after four years of dating.
But Sarah shared how she and Dylan had a lot on their plates and so they decided to put wedding plans on hold.
"[We] will resume planning once baby is here," Sarah told Us Weekly following her engagement. "The idea of our little baby getting to attend our wedding with mom and dad someday feels really beautiful to me, so we'll wait until that day is right."
In addition to her stint on The Bachelor, Sarah also previously appeared on Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014.
On Bachelor in Paradise's first season, Sarah dated Robert Graham. And then on Season 3 of Paradise, she found herself caught in a love triangle with Daniel Maguire and Christian Bishop.
Sarah chose to date Daniel, a wise-cracking goofball, instead of Christian -- a decision many fans criticized because Christian had treated Sarah wonderfully on a date in Mexico and seemed to have honorable dating intentions.
Although Daniel did appear to develop genuine feelings for Sarah, he admitted to cameras he just needed a rose in order to stay on the ABC reality dating show longer.
Once it became time for Daniel to hand a rose to Sarah, he gave it to Haley Ferguson instead. Haley, one of the bubbly blonde twins from Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, is now married.
In April 2017, Sarah and Dylan went Instagram official when she shared a picture of the couple and gushed, "Happily not returning to Bachelor in Paradise this summer."
She added the hashtags "Paradise Found" and "adventurebuds" to her post at the time.