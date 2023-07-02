Sarah therefore followed through with getting a COVVI prosthetic hand in April.
Sarah took to Instagram recently with a video showing how her prosthetic arm opens and closes.
The Bachelor alum captioned her post, "Lots of questions about how my @covvi hand opens and closes! For such a hi-tech gadget, it's actually pretty simple. #bionicwoman #bionichand #covvi #prostheticarm #prosthetichand #limbdifferenceawareness #limbdifference #limbdifferent #disabilityawareness #limitlesspossibilities #everybodyisagoodbody."
In the video, Sarah explained, "For such a technical gadget, it's really pretty simple. Inside there are these two electrodes on each side, and those are the electrodes that control the open and close function. When I flex my arm out, it's open, and when I flex my arm [inward], it's closed."
Sarah added, "It really only requires a very simple muscle movement."
And for holding fragile objects or things that might break, such as a ceramic mug, Sarah continued, "There's a lock so I don't drop it."
"The COVVI hand can cycle through 14 different programmable grips so you can find a grip that best suits whatever activity it is that you are doing," Sarah shared.
Sarah's prosthetic arm also apparently fits snugly, and so it cannot slip off easily.
"It is suctioned on really securely," Sarah confirmed.
"Even though my arm looks red, it doesn't hurt. Mostly the only 'pain' is muscle fatigue because I just don't have a lot of strength in my arm. The red is something I always have. There's a TON of blood in my arm, so when I'm hot/cold/doing activities, blood pumps to my arm."
In the comments section, Sarah revealed that her favorite grip is the "Power Grip."
She explained, "It's the most versatile. The @covvi describes Power Grip as a stable grip for when holding heavier items, but it is also great for daily and manual tasks such as carrying bags, pushing a shopping trolley, or mowing the lawn."
Sarah announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Dylan Brown in late September 2022 after trying to conceive for two years, beginning in 2020. Her baby was due in May 2023.
But Sarah revealed in February the couple's newborn son Oliver, who was born at 24 weeks, passed away just hours after his birth on January 28.
"He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after," Sarah wrote on Instagram at the time.
"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."
Sarah continued in her post, "Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."
"Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly," she added. "He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism."
Sarah revealed in May 2021 that Dylan had popped the question in front of Mount Sopris in the Colorado mountains and they got engaged after four years of dating.
"To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time... IT DOESN'T. I'd wait a lifetime all over again -- through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless Rose Ceremonies -- to end up with this person," Sarah previously gushed on social media, referencing her history on The Bachelor franchise.
"We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing! 5.15.21 My forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend, @dylan.h.brown."
But Sarah shared how she and Dylan had a lot on their plates and so they decided to put wedding plans on hold.
"[We] will resume planning once baby is here," Sarah told Us Weekly following her engagement. "The idea of our little baby getting to attend our wedding with mom and dad someday feels really beautiful to me, so we'll wait until that day is right."
Sarah, who competed on Sean Lowe's The Bachelor season in 2013, began dating the filmmaker in March 2017.
One month later, Sarah and Dylan went Instagram official when she shared a picture of the couple and gushed, "Happily not returning to Bachelor in Paradise this summer." She added the hashtags "Paradise Found" and "adventurebuds" to her post at the time.
Sarah chose to date Daniel, a wise-cracking goofball, instead of Christian -- a decision many fans criticized because Christian had treated Sarah wonderfully on a date in Mexico and seemed to have honorable dating intentions.
Although Daniel did appear to develop genuine feelings for Sarah, he admitted to cameras he just needed a rose in order to stay on the ABC reality dating show longer.
Once it became time for Daniel to hand a rose to Sarah, he gave it to Haley Ferguson instead. Haley, one of the bubbly blonde twins from Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, is now married.