The Bachelor alum Sarah Herron has announced she's going to be a bride and walk down the aisle to Dylan Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT
After four years of dating Dylan, Sarah, 34, revealed Sunday on Instagram she is an engaged woman.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement! In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris," Sarah captioned a slideshow of photos of the marriage proposal on the rocks by the water.

Sarah, wearing a plaid shirt and matching pink hat, and Dylan were apparently joined by their dog Rio and close friends in the Colorado mountains.

"To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time... IT DOESN'T. I'd wait a lifetime all over again -- through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless Rose Ceremonies -- to end up with this person."

Sarah continued in her post, "We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!"

"5.15.21 My forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend, @dylan.h.brown," she concluded.

For Dylan's part, he posted similar photos Sunday on his own Instagram account.

"Yesterday, I did a thing... And it felt damn good, I must say!! This woman is strong, creative, beautiful (of course), and incredibly patient, to name just a few attributes," Dylan wrote.

"Four years ago I told her I believed we could create an incredible life together and well, I must say I was right! Our life is pretty f-cking special. For those of you who are wondering, she said yes! Thanks for the pics @farm.use // #loveyoyrlife #coloradoliving."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation members including Ashley Iaconetti, Carly Waddell and Clare Crawley.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Sarah, who competed on Sean Lowe's The Bachelor season in 2013, began dating the filmmaker in March 2017.

One month later, Sarah and Dylan went Instagram official when she shared a picture of the couple and gushed, "Happily not returning to Bachelor in Paradise this summer." She added the hashtags "Paradise Found" and "adventurebuds" to her post at the time.

Sarah also previously appeared on Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, when she dated Robert Graham, followed by Season 3 of BIP when she found herself caught in a love triangle with Daniel Maguire and Christian Bishop.

Sarah chose to date Daniel, a wise-cracking goofball, instead of Christian -- a decision many fans criticized because Christian had treated Sarah wonderfully on a date in Mexico and seemed to have honorable dating intentions.

Although Daniel did appear to develop genuine feelings for Sarah, he admitted to cameras he just needed a rose in order to stay on the ABC reality dating show longer.

Once it became time for Daniel to hand a rose to Sarah, he gave it to Haley Ferguson, one of the bubbly blonde twins from Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, instead.

Ironically, Haley just got engaged this past weekend, along with fellow The Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower, who recently competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor edition.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 17
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 17 NEWS