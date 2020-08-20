The Bachelor alum Raven Gates has revealed she and fiance Adam Gottschalk may consider eloping since their wedding has already been postponed several times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Raven and Adam got engaged in May 2019 after falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, and Raven told Us Weekly in January the couple had set their wedding date for May 30, 2020.

However, the spread of coronavirus and quarantine regulations have forced the couple to push their wedding back -- multiple times -- and Raven admitted she is running out of patience.

"I've replanned the wedding three times now," Raven, 29, told Us on a recent episode of its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.

"So I just totally stopped. I'm like, 'I'm not doing this anymore.'"

Raven didn't clarify whether she and Adam have actually set and had to reschedule several wedding dates or if her plans have just changed and been altered amid these uncertain times.

"We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people -- I'm not doing that," Raven said, adding, "I'm not uninviting people."

"So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we're just going to elope and get married by ourselves, in our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we'll schedule this wedding for the fourth time."

Raven revealed she's going to let nature run its course and not try to plan her future around these nuptials.

"You know what? If we accidentally get pregnant along the way [to the wedding], that's totally fine," Raven shared.

"I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever. He is read-y. He is ready."

The boutique owner originally from Arkansas admitted that while she and Adam have had their ups and downs while social-distancing, she's still crazy about him.

"We've had a roller coaster. Like, any normal relationship is a freakin' roller coaster," Raven said. "But I will say at this present moment, I'm very, very in love and happy."

"But next week, I might hate him!" she joked.

In late January, Raven opened up about how the wedding-planning process was going during an episode of "Roses & Rose" for Entertainment Tonight.

Raven revealed the couple had planned to marry in four months at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, TX, after dating for nearly three years.

"Adam has specific requests for the wedding -- what he would like drink-wise and music-wise, which check, check, we got that done. But he's leaving it to me," Raven explained to ET at the time.

"But I'm really, like, 'Let's just go elope.' And he's cool with that too, he's like, 'Let's do it'... I have the big stuff done. It's just, like, the little minor details [that are left]."

Raven said she and Adam had agreed on an untelevised, interfaith ceremony and compiled a "big" guest list. At that point, the couple had settled into a condo together and were flipping a house.

Raven previously said she was sure about Adam being her future partner when they had an overnight Fantasy Suite date in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.

Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Raven competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season and finished as the runner-up.

Nick popped the question to winner Vanessa Grimaldi on The Bachelor's March 2017 finale, but they split five months later.

For Adam's part, he competed for Rachel's heart on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season in Spring 2017 before his BIP stint on Season 4.

