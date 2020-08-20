However, the spread of coronavirus and quarantine regulations have forced the couple to push their wedding back -- multiple times -- and Raven admitted she is running out of patience.
"I've replanned the wedding three times now," Raven, 29, toldUs on a recent episode of its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
"So I just totally stopped. I'm like, 'I'm not doing this anymore.'"
Raven didn't clarify whether she and Adam have actually set and had to reschedule several wedding dates or if her plans have just changed and been altered amid these uncertain times.
"We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people -- I'm not doing that," Raven said, adding, "I'm not uninviting people."
"So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we're just going to elope and get married by ourselves, in our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we'll schedule this wedding for the fourth time."
Raven revealed she's going to let nature run its course and not try to plan her future around these nuptials.
"You know what? If we accidentally get pregnant along the way [to the wedding], that's totally fine," Raven shared.
"I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever. He is read-y. He is ready."