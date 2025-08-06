"I was so upset because it's more than, like, 'This stings, this breakup.' It's like, 'You are humiliating me -- you know that you're doing this! You know that I have a willingness to forgive you and you take advantage of it,'" Rachel told Nick Viall during a recent episode of his "The Viall Files" podcast.
Rachel said she didn't want to speak "ill will" of Clayton but she believes he went on Perfect Match in search of "redemption" after his trainwreck The Bachelor season in 2022.
"And I'm the easiest path to it. That was right in front of him!" Rachel vented. "I think he saw it and then the next day, he was like, 'I genuinely can't do it.'"
Despite some initial resistance and hesitation on Rachel's part, she accepted Clayton's request to match up for the night on Perfect Match's third season.
"That night, we didn't even speak!... You're saying there isn't chemistry there? We didn't even talk last night!" Rachel said.
After spending 24 hours matched, Clayton changed his mind about pursuing Rachel and told her the following: "My intuition was telling me that this is not going to work between us, and I don't want to hurt you. That's why I'm having this conversation as soon as possible... I can't do this."
Rachel quipped on "The Viall Files" podcast, "We talked about your spiritual journey and how production this time was different. You didn't even try to get to know me!"
But Nick pointed out how Clayton had told Rachel on the show that they had become better versions of themselves since The Bachelor's 26th season.
"I definitely am!" Rachel said with a laugh, taking a jab at Clayton.
Rachel claimed the way Clayton had treated her on Perfect Match "was like performative mercy."
"[He was] like, 'I'm going to give you this season and I'm going to let you date and step away,'" Rachel said.
"But then in his interview, he's like, 'I'm trying to put myself on a date. Tomorrow, Rachel is going home -- bags are packed.' But I'm like, 'You told me this was for me!'"
Clayton claimed there wasn't a specific reason as to why he ended things with Rachel "other than it was a feeling."2
Following his night with Rachel, Clayton said he woke up with a bad feeling.
"When I woke up, my heart dropped, and I felt this pit in my stomach and I realized, 'That wasn't the right decision,'" Clayton explained.
"At that point, I gave it the day, made sure that that was the correct feeling and that it didn't go away -- and it didn't. And so at that point I thought, 'This is hard, but it's only going to be worse if I try to drag it and take more time.'"
Clayton therefore noted how he "was very decisive" in choosing to let Rachel go.
"There's going to be a large swathe of people that are going to attack me for it. But truthfully, I did what I thought was best, and I stand by that," Clayton told People.
Clayton continued: "So the negativity that comes my way, if that's how people feel, that's fine. But I did what I thought was best. And so I stand by that."
After Clayton dumped Rachel on Perfect Match, he quit the show since he hadn't connected with any of the other women.
Clayton apparently got the closure he needed from his relationship with Rachel, who went on to match with Love Island USA alum Scott van-der-Sluis.
The first six episodes of Perfect Match's third season are now streaming on Netflix. The rest of the episodes will drop weekly through the finale on August 15.