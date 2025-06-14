Peter Weber has reacted to Rachel Recchia's disclosure she wishes she had competed on the "sexy" pilot's The Bachelor season.

Rachel, who competed on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette 19, recently told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their "Almost Famous" podcast that she would pick Peter's The Bachelor season if she could go back and appear on any season of her choice.

"I would be on Peter Weber's season because he is sexy and we're both pilots," Rachel previously said when reflecting on all 29 seasons of The Bachelor.

Ashley let Peter listen to Rachel's audio during the June 9 episode of her "Almost Famous" podcast.

"Let's go, Rachel!" Peter quipped.

"You know what's funny? I heard something about that. That's cool. I appreciate that. It's very sweet of her to say."

Although they follow each other on Instagram, the Season 24 The Bachelor star confirmed he and Rachel "have never had a discussion" about her flirty comments.

"We've only hung out a handful of times in-person," Peter noted, adding how he hasn't seen The Bachelorette alum in a while.

"But yeah, we've got a connect out there in L.A."

Ashley asked Peter if Rachel has called him sexy to his face before.

"No, to be honest," Peter said with a laugh.

"All of that is very platonic. To not start any rumors, it's all very, very platonic. But I do appreciate that. It's very sweet of her to say."
Peter apparently couldn't even entertain the idea of pursuing Rachel because he's currently dating someone.

"I am actually not single anymore," Peter revealed.

He added, "This is very, very new. I am blushing right now. To be really honest, I am really blushing right now, oh my god... [It's] very fresh. I'm going to want to keep it very private."

Peter therefore said if ABC ever asks him to star on The Bachelor again, he hopefully won't have "a need" to look for love.

Peter opened up about how he met this girl in-person "on a trip in L.A." and not on a dating app.

"It was a beautiful, old-fashioned meet up," Peter shared, before adding, "I'm definitely really excited."

Peter recently left New York and moved back to Los Angeles, where his family lives, but he confirmed this new woman in his life had nothing to do with the cross-country move.

"It's so funny because I was in New York for the last, like, four years, and [my ex Kelley Flanagan] and I had [gotten] back [together] on and off a little bit during that time," Peter recalled.

"But the majority of time, I was single. I always wanted a relationship, and that's no secret obviously."

The Bachelor 24 alum laughed about how his friends actually had a feeling he'd find his match in California upon his return home.

"And they were spot on!" Peter noted. "Literally, the first day. The first day. Isn't that crazy?!"

Peter added how this woman hasn't watched his The Bachelor season -- which is "probably a good thing," according to the pilot -- nor has she met his mother Barbara Weber.

Peter's last serious relationship was with Kelley, who had competed on his The Bachelor season in 2020.

Peter and Kelley reunited at Coachella in April, which sparked speculation they were back on again.

While the pair partied together and appeared to have chemistry, Peter nipped any chance of a reconciliation in the bud, according to Kelley.

"Peter and I, we weren't ever really awkward. We always got along. We were always great friends. I think he said something this weekend and he was like, 'Kel, you're like the sister I never had,'" Kelley told Us Weekly in late April.

"And I was like, 'Okay, that's maybe a little awkward.'"

Kelley admitted she was "a little creeped out by that one," but when looking back on her relationship with Peter over the past several years, she understood where he was coming from.

"We always get along and we definitely butt heads. So maybe it is a sibling thing," Kelley reasoned.

"I don't know how to compare it, but that's what he said to me. I was like, 'I'm a little creeped out by that one, but I also kind of understand what you mean.'"

Kelley and Peter hadn't seen each other in "almost over two years" after their final breakup in early 2023.

Kelley said while she always has "a lot of fun" with Peter, she doesn't think they're meant to be.

"I think we butt heads too much. I think the way that our brains work is just a little bit different," Kelley admitted.

"I think I'm probably a little bit more serious natured and the way that I do things versus him. He's a little bit more playful, which is fine... But I highly respect him. I think he's great."

Kelley, meanwhile, is single after a heartbreaking split with her last boyfriend, Ari Raptis, who allegedly cheated on her. Fans have since been shipping her with The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

Although Kelley is still looking for The One, she told Us that she turned down an invitation to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which filmed in Costa Rica and will premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

"They asked me to go on Paradise. I was like, 'I'm 33 years old. I think I'm getting to a place where I am ready to seriously date. I don't know if my person's going to be me finding them in Paradise,'" Kelley explained this past spring.

"I could be completely wrong. I felt like I was kind of an outcast. And I said something recently, 'I don't know if I really fit in.' And someone laughed and they're like, 'Kelly, you never did.'"

After failing to win Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette in 2019, Peter starred on The Bachelor.

Peter got engaged to model Hannah Ann on The Bachelor finale, but they split by the time they filmed After the Final Rose in March 2020.

Not long after popping the question in Australia, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett, and so he said he couldn't give his fiancee his whole heart.

Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating.

Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC.

(Madison is now married and has a baby with husband Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt, and Hannah Ann is happily married to NFL player Jake Funk).

Peter then moved on with Kelley, who had finished his The Bachelor season in fifth place.

Peter and Kelley began dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced their first split on New Year's Eve 2021.

It didn't take long for the couple to try again, but then they broke up in February 2021, with Kelley confirming the revived romance ended "really badly."

Peter and Kelley sparked speculation they were back together -- again -- in August 2022 via flirty social media posts and public appearances. They ultimately went Instagram official with their relationship for the second time in October of that year.

Peter revealed he and Kelley were done during a playful interview at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April 2023.

Peter's latest reality TV stint is on Destination X, which premiered in late May on NBC.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

