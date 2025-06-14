The Bachelor 24 alum laughed about how his friends actually had a feeling he'd find his match in California upon his return home.
"And they were spot on!" Peter noted. "Literally, the first day. The first day. Isn't that crazy?!"
Peter added how this woman hasn't watched his The Bachelor season -- which is "probably a good thing," according to the pilot -- nor has she met his mother Barbara Weber.
Peter's last serious relationship was with Kelley, who had competed on his The Bachelor season in 2020.
Peter and Kelley reunited at Coachella in April, which sparked speculation they were back on again.
While the pair partied together and appeared to have chemistry, Peter nipped any chance of a reconciliation in the bud, according to Kelley.
"Peter and I, we weren't ever really awkward. We always got along. We were always great friends. I think he said something this weekend and he was like, 'Kel, you're like the sister I never had,'" Kelley told Us Weekly in late April.
"And I was like, 'Okay, that's maybe a little awkward.'"
Kelley admitted she was "a little creeped out by that one," but when looking back on her relationship with Peter over the past several years, she understood where he was coming from.
"We always get along and we definitely butt heads. So maybe it is a sibling thing," Kelley reasoned.
"I don't know how to compare it, but that's what he said to me. I was like, 'I'm a little creeped out by that one, but I also kind of understand what you mean.'"
ADVERTISEMENT
Kelley and Peter hadn't seen each other in "almost over two years" after their final breakup in early 2023.
Kelley said while she always has "a lot of fun" with Peter, she doesn't think they're meant to be.
"I think we butt heads too much. I think the way that our brains work is just a little bit different," Kelley admitted.
"I think I'm probably a little bit more serious natured and the way that I do things versus him. He's a little bit more playful, which is fine... But I highly respect him. I think he's great."
Although Kelley is still looking for The One, she told Us that she turned down an invitation to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which filmed in Costa Rica and will premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
"They asked me to go on Paradise. I was like, 'I'm 33 years old. I think I'm getting to a place where I am ready to seriously date. I don't know if my person's going to be me finding them in Paradise,'" Kelley explained this past spring.
"I could be completely wrong. I felt like I was kind of an outcast. And I said something recently, 'I don't know if I really fit in.' And someone laughed and they're like, 'Kelly, you never did.'"