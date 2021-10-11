"Luckily, I got my class date for United [Airlines], so it made the decision for me and I was starting right as Paradise filming was going to start," explained the pilot who starred on Season 24 of The Bachelor.
"That would have been a little weird for me. I don't know. It would have been crazy."
Although it may have been awkward for Peter to stumble across some of his The Bachelor exes on the beach in Mexico, he apparently believes he'd have a better chance of finding The One and really getting to know that person in Paradise.
"I think the only reason I would've considered it was just because it was the one avenue through that kind of world that I hadn't tried yet, and you see a lot of success stories come from it," Peter acknowledged.
"So I think that's what was, in my mind, perking my interests. [I thought], 'Maybe it could work, go this avenue.'"
Peter elaborated, "I think, for me, I would have had a better chance of a successful relationship in that kind of environment where you just get to focus on one person, not 30 -- with all the distractions that come with that. So that was the only reason my interest was kind of piqued."
Peter, however, isn't upset that chance passed him by this year.
"I think everything obviously happens for a reason and [I'm] super happy where I'm at now," Peter noted.
But Peter hasn't necessarily rejected the idea of possibly appearing on a future season ofBachelor in Paradise -- as long as he's still single by that point.
"I really hope that I don't have to consider that," Peter said, suggesting he'd like to find a girlfriend soon.
"I'm not rushing anything, but I hope that that's not even a thought in my mind come next summer again. But hey, you never know! Never say never."
In the meantime, Peter shared how he's been "going on dates" but is not in a "serious or exclusive" relationship yet.
While Peter reportedly "wouldn't say [he] would never date someone from the show again," he noted it would be "exciting" to date a woman outside of Bachelor Nation so they'd be afforded "a lot more privacy."
"I want to see leads come on the show, like, that's what I really want," Wells, 37, said on an episode of the magazine's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
"Because, you know, it was kind of a thing that leads would never do. I'm talking about people who were the Bachelor or the Bachelorette. They would never do [it]."
Wells, a former Paradise cast member and The Bachelorette bachelor who served as the "master of ceremonies" on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, said Paradise's reputation has changed a little bit and so maybe former stars of the franchise will give it a chance.
After eight months of dating, Kelley and Peter announced their split on New Year's Eve. However, the pair briefly reconciled and gave their relationship another shot, until Kelley and Peter's romance ended for good in mid-February.
The former couple's split turned nasty, with Peter and Kelley exchanging insults in the press.
"Obviously there's two sides to every story, and yes, it's true that usually the truth lies a little bit, you know, in between both those sides," Peter said during a recent episode of the "Tea With Publyssity" podcast.
"But I said my piece, and, like, I have no desire to further that... I've moved on. I know she's moved on... I truly wish her nothing but the best."
On May 20, Kelley appeared on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast and said her relationship with Peter ended "really badly" in February because there were some "non-negotiables" in their relationship and the pair apparently lacked good communication.
Kelley admitted she would "just run" if she ever bumped into her ex in the streets of New York, where they both currently live. She recalled telling Peter to "get out of my life and lose my number."
Peter then addressed Kelley's biting remarks during the May 25 episode of his "Bachelors in the City" podcast, telling his listeners that Kelley seemed to be riding the fame wave and trying to push headlines with her "calculated and disingenuous" statements.
In late May, Kelley fired back at Peter for bashing her approach to speaking about their breakup.
ADVERTISEMENT
"When there are things out there that are misconstrued, I am always going to stand up for myself, as I think everyone else should," Kelley said in a YouTube video at the time.
"I will never let anyone create a narrative for me, so finally the bear was poked. There were a lot of things going on, even me being disrespected," she added.
Kelley admitted it "sucks" she can no longer look back on her relationship with Peter and see it as having been "a great relationship" with mutual respect.
Prior to dating Kelley, Peter had a failed engagement to his season's winner Hannah Ann Sluss.
After failing to revive a romance with his The Bachelor frontrunner Madison Prewett, who quit the show during her final date with Peter, in March 2020, Peter reunited with Kelley in her hometown of Chicago to quarantine together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.