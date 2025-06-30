The Bachelor alum Peter Weber has debuted his new girlfriend on social media, making their romance Instagram official. Peter, 33, took to Instagram on June 27 and posted a photo of with actress Brook Sill, 28, in his arms. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Peter tagged the beautiful blonde in his post, which he captioned, "Worth the wait." In the photo, Peter and Brook were snuggling in a rowboat. She was wearing a white dress with blue flowers all over it, and she pulled her hair off her face with a long baby-blue ribbon. Bachelor Nation alums and fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Peter and compliment Brook. "STOP!! Im so happy for yall," Davia Esther gushed. But hundreds of comments flooded Peter's Instagram page saying Brook -- who has appeared on Stranger Things, Outer Banks and Landman -- looks exactly like Peter's The Bachelorette ex, Hannah Brown. "Why did I think this was a throw back with Hannah," one person wrote in the comments. Another follower wrote, "If you wanted a Hannah clone you could have just said so! I honestly thought that was Hannah when I saw the photo. Congrats." But Peter's mother, Barbara Weber, appears to be pleased with this new woman in her son's life. "She's just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside!" Barb gushed of Brook in the comments. "Beyond happy for you both!\ufe0f Love you 2!!" The rest of Peter's immediate family also appears to be quite fond of Brook. The pilot's brother Jack Weber noted that he was "so happy" for the new couple, and he added, "You deserve it!" And Peter's dad, Peter Weber Sr., shared, "I knew this day would come for you, Bud, and boy did you strike gold. I am so happy for you two\ufe0f." One day after unveiling Brook as his girlfriend, Brook posted footage from a romantic summer picnic she had with Peter in which they sipped wine and ate strawberries. The Bachelor 24 star revealed earlier this month that he was "not single anymore." Peter shared during an early June episode of the "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that his relationship was "very, very new" and he was "blushing" just talking about it. "To be really honest, I am really blushing right now, oh my god... [It's] very fresh. I'm going to want to keep it very private," Peter said. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Peter therefore said if ABC ever asks him to star on The Bachelor again, he hopefully won't have "a need" to look for love. Peter -- who did not identify Brook by name at the time -- opened up about how he had met this girl in-person "on a trip in L.A." and not on a dating app. "It was a beautiful, old-fashioned meet up," Peter shared, before adding, "I'm definitely really excited." Peter recently left New York and moved back to Los Angeles, where his family lives, but he confirmed his new girlfriend had nothing to do with the cross-country move. "It's so funny because I was in New York for the last, like, four years, and [my ex Kelley Flanagan] and I had [gotten] back [together] on and off a little bit during that time," Peter recalled. "But the majority of time, I was single. I always wanted a relationship, and that's no secret obviously." The Bachelor 24 alum laughed about how his friends actually had a feeling he'd find his match in California upon his return home. "And they were spot on!" Peter noted. "Literally, the first day. The first day. Isn't that crazy?!" Peter added how this woman hasn't watched his The Bachelor season -- which is "probably a good thing," according to the pilot -- nor had he met his mother at the time. Peter's last serious relationship was with Kelley, who had competed on his The Bachelor season in 2020. Peter and Kelley reunited at Coachella in April, which sparked speculation they were back on again. While the pair partied together and appeared to have chemistry, Kelley said Peter had nipped any chance of a reconciliation when he called her the "sister" he never had. "I was like, 'Okay, that's maybe a little awkward,'" Kelley told Us Weekly in April, adding she was " a little creeped out" by that comment. Prior to Coachella, Kelley and Peter hadn't seen each other in "almost over two years" following their final breakup in early 2023. Kelley said while she always has "a lot of fun" with Peter, they "butt heads too much" to be together. "Our brains work is just a little bit different," Kelley admitted. "I think I'm probably a little bit more serious natured and the way that I do things versus him. He's a little bit more playful, which is fine... But I highly respect him. I think he's great." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Kelley, meanwhile, is single after a heartbreaking split with her last boyfriend, Ari Raptis, who allegedly cheated on her. Fans have since been shipping her with The Bachelorette alum and close friend Jason Tartick. After failing to win Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette in 2019, Peter starred on The Bachelor. Peter got engaged to model Hannah Ann on The Bachelor finale, but they split by the time they filmed After the Final Rose in March 2020. Not long after popping the question in Australia, Peter apparently realized he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett, and so he said he couldn't give his fiancee his whole heart. Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating. Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC. (Madison is now married and has a baby with husband Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt, and Hannah Ann is happily married to NFL player Jake Funk). Peter then moved on with Kelley, who had finished his The Bachelor season in fifth place. Peter and Kelley began dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced their first split on New Year's Eve 2021. It didn't take long for the couple to try again, but then they broke up in February 2021, with Kelley confirming the revived romance ended "really badly." Peter and Kelley sparked speculation they were back together -- again -- in August 2022 via flirty social media posts and public appearances. They ultimately went Instagram official with their relationship for the second time in October of that year. Peter revealed he and Kelley were done during a playful interview at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April 2023. Peter's latest reality TV stint is on Destination X, which premiered in late May on NBC. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)