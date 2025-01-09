The Bachelor alum Nikki Ferrell has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Tyler VanLoo.

Nikki, who won Juan Pablo Galavis' heart on Season 18 of The Bachelor, recently took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant again.

Nikki posted photos and videos of her family celebrating Christmas, including footage of her son River Thomas VanLoo, now 2, opening his gifts.

In a couple of the images, Nikki's baby bump was on full display in her beige knit sweater.

"A full kitchen reno had us out of our house for almost 3 months so the decorations were sparse this year, but Riv didn't seem to mind," Nikki captioned her carousel.

"It's good to be home. Merry Christmas from our (growing) family to yours."

In one picture, Nikki was holding River over her baby bump in front of their Christmas tree.

Congratulatory comments rolled in, and former The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman gushed, "Awwww!!! Congrats to y'all on number 2."

River was born in November 2022.

At the time, Nikki revealed on Instagram that River "made his fashionably late yet very dramatic entrance into the world."

"He managed to give us quite the scare but also might have set the record for shortest NICU admission," she shared. "Riv we couldn't love you any more if we tried, baby boy."

Nikki also gushed about her husband on Instagram Stories, writing, "This guy right here has been the best support, a true teammate, and the best dad. My heart could burst thinking about how lucky I am to have you these last few days."
Tyler commented on his wife's post, "My whole world. I love you so much babe."

Nikki announced that she was pregnant with Baby No. 1 in June 2022.

Nikki and Tyler got engaged in January 2016 and were married on October 8, 2016 in Kansas City.

Reports Nikki and Tyler split after two years of marriage circulated in December 2018, but they clearly reconciled at some point thereafter.

Nikki found Tyler after having a tumultuous and emotional journey on The Bachelor's 18th season, which aired in early 2014.

The nurse and Juan Pablo endured a highly-publicized and criticized relationship following the 2014 finale of The Bachelor, which featured an anti-climactic ending in which Juan Pablo just told Nikki, "I like you."

Instead of proposing marriage to Nikki or at least expressing love, he offered her nothing but his final rose.

After appearing on VH1's Couples Therapy together, Juan Pablo and Nikki split in October 2014.

Rumors swirled at the time Juan Pablo couldn't communicate his feelings for Nikki and allegedly used her for the fame of their celebrity pairing.

"I knew I was never going to be the No. 1 priority, like, he has a daughter. But I mean, there's a difference between being the second priority and the seventh priority. We're just different people and... we just never saw eye to eye on [things]," Nikki told former The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison in January 2015.

"It's not from a lack of trying on either side. I tried really hard and he tried hard too... It's just, I'm a nurse in Kansas City and he lives in Miami, and he's in the entertainment industry... It was just really hard for me to fit into that."

Many The Bachelor fans strongly disliked Juan Pablo during his season for how he treated the women, and those negative opinions spilled onto Nikki for choosing to be with him despite those obvious flaws.

"No one prepares you for what's going to happen on the show and being in the spotlight... I wanted everyone [to] be happy for me, and I felt like [our situation] was misunderstood for a lot of reasons... the hurtful things that people said to me, it's just no one can prepare you for that," Nikki added in her interview with Chris.

Juan Pablo, however, did find love after Nikki. He tied the knot with Venezuelan beauty queen, Osmariel Villalobos, in Miami, FL in August 2017.

In April 2019, Juan Pablo joked with Us Weekly that he was "trying to find a way to trick" his wife "into getting pregnant." He was clearly looking forward to having a bigger family.

However, Juan Pablo and Osmariel broke up in September 2020 after two years of marriage.

In September 2021, Juan Pablo and Nikki reunited for a friendly meeting in which they ate ice cream together in Kansas City.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

