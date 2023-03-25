During the March 21 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Nick's temporary co-host Andrew Spencer -- who most recently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer -- predicted that Gabi will quit The Bachelor and leave on her own.
"I don't think so," Nick countered, "only because -- and I don't know who wins -- but I just heard the runner-up is still struggling."
Nick, who starred on The Bachelor's 21st season, subsequently reiterated to Andrew and his guest Susie Evans, "I heard the runner-up is still processing the breakup and still struggling."
"So maybe it will be a juicy [After the Final Rose]. We'll see!" Nick added.
Nick is therefore suggesting that either Kaity or Gabi took their split with Zach at the Final Rose Ceremony very hard and may still be in love with him.
Kaity was grappling with the confession, feeling "crushed" and "distant" from Zach, while Gabi admitted she felt "blindsided" by Zach's decision to break her trust and spill their sex secret to his other finalist.
Gabi accused Zach of "clearing his conscience at the expense of my heart."
According to a preview of The Bachelor finale that aired at the end of its March 20 episode, Zach is "so torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes during the last few days of filming, and he acknowledges he's about to make "the biggest decision" of his life.
The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer dubbed it "an incredibly emotional finale."
Gabi asks Zach if he regrets the decision he made to have sex with her, and Kaity compares relationships and questions what Zach is saying to Gabi.
Gabi, filled with self-doubt, then cries to the cameras that she's tired not feeling like she's enough for a man.
Zach concludes the preview by saying, "Somebody at the end of this is going to get hurt. I've caused pain and I've made mistakes. But standing here with the ring, I just hope it's all worth it."
Kaity slammed the notion she was taking a jab at or sex shaming Gabi by telling her after the Rose Ceremony in Thailand, "I know you were the only one [who slept with Zach]."
And Gabi shut down trolls accusing her of deleting unflattering Instagram comments.
"Yes I am," Gabi firmly replied. "Because I don't need negativity and hate on my page. It's so unnecessary and unkind."
Gabi added, "There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don't like me."
Zach recently said in the media that while the rest of his season is "overwhelming," he's "very happy" right now and can't wait to exist in the real world once the show wraps -- hopefully with his fiancee.