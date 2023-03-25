The Bachelor alum Nick Viall has revealed what he's heard about Zach Shallcross' ending and how his runner-up is coping with her heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor is heading into its Season 27 finale on Monday, March 27, and Zach only has two women left in the running for his heart: Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

During the March 21 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Nick's temporary co-host Andrew Spencer -- who most recently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer -- predicted that Gabi will quit The Bachelor and leave on her own.

"I don't think so," Nick countered, "only because -- and I don't know who wins -- but I just heard the runner-up is still struggling."

Nick, who starred on The Bachelor's 21st season, subsequently reiterated to Andrew and his guest Susie Evans, "I heard the runner-up is still processing the breakup and still struggling."

"So maybe it will be a juicy [After the Final Rose]. We'll see!" Nick added.

Nick is therefore suggesting that either Kaity or Gabi took their split with Zach at the Final Rose Ceremony very hard and may still be in love with him.

Nick knows what it feels like to have his heart broken. While he's happily engaged to a surgical technician, Natalie Joy, Nick previously finished as the runner-up on Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's back-to-back The Bachelorette seasons.

Nick also failed to find lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season.

At this point in Zach's The Bachelor season, both Gabi and Kaity need reassurance and questions answered in order to feel ready for an engagement after Zach had slept with Gabi in their Fantasy Suite.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Kaity was grappling with the confession, feeling "crushed" and "distant" from Zach, while Gabi admitted she felt "blindsided" by Zach's decision to break her trust and spill their sex secret to his other finalist.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Gabi accused Zach of "clearing his conscience at the expense of my heart."

According to a preview of The Bachelor finale that aired at the end of its March 20 episode, Zach is "so torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes during the last few days of filming, and he acknowledges he's about to make "the biggest decision" of his life.

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer dubbed it "an incredibly emotional finale."

Gabi asks Zach if he regrets the decision he made to have sex with her, and Kaity compares relationships and questions what Zach is saying to Gabi.

Gabi, filled with self-doubt, then cries to the cameras that she's tired not feeling like she's enough for a man.

Zach concludes the preview by saying, "Somebody at the end of this is going to get hurt. I've caused pain and I've made mistakes. But standing here with the ring, I just hope it's all worth it."

Zach, Kaity and Gabi have all faced backlash for how The Bachelor is playing out on ABC, although they've received public support from both Susie and her ex-boyfriend, Clayton Echard.

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams called Zach out for kissing and telling on-camera when he could've discussed sex and personal matters in private.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Kaity slammed the notion she was taking a jab at or sex shaming Gabi by telling her after the Rose Ceremony in Thailand, "I know you were the only one [who slept with Zach]."

And Gabi shut down trolls accusing her of deleting unflattering Instagram comments.

"Yes I am," Gabi firmly replied. "Because I don't need negativity and hate on my page. It's so unnecessary and unkind."

Gabi added, "There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don't like me."

Zach recently said in the media that while the rest of his season is "overwhelming," he's "very happy" right now and can't wait to exist in the real world once the show wraps -- hopefully with his fiancee.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 27
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 27 NEWS