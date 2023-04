Craig Sjodin / ABC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/25/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

alum Nick Viall has revealed what he's heard about Zach Shallcross ' ending and how his runner-up is coping with her heartbreak.is heading into its Season 27 finale on Monday, March 27, and Zach only has two women left in the running for his heart: Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki During the March 21 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Nick's temporary co-host Andrew Spencer -- who most recently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer -- predicted that Gabi will quit and leave on her own."I don't think so," Nick countered, "only because -- and I don't know who wins -- but I just heard the runner-up is still struggling."Nick, who starred on 's 21st season, subsequently reiterated to Andrew and his guest Susie Evans , "I heard the runner-up is still processing the breakup and still struggling.""So maybe it will be a juicy [After the Final Rose]. We'll see!" Nick added.Nick is therefore suggesting that either Kaity or Gabi took their split with Zach at the Final Rose Ceremony very hard and may still be in love with him.Nick knows what it feels like to have his heart broken. While he's happily engaged to a surgical technician, Natalie Joy, Nick previously finished as the runner-up on Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe 's back-to-back ette seasons.Nick also failed to find lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season.At this point in Zach's season, both Gabi and Kaity need reassurance and questions answered in order to feel ready for an engagement after Zach had slept with Gabi in their Fantasy Suite.Kaity was grappling with the confession, feeling "crushed" and "distant" from Zach, while Gabi admitted she felt "blindsided" by Zach's decision to break her trust and spill their sex secret to his other finalist.Gabi accused Zach of "clearing his conscience at the expense of my heart."According to a preview of finale that aired at the end of its March 20 episode, Zach is "so torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes during the last few days of filming, and he acknowledges he's about to make "the biggest decision" of his life.host Jesse Palmer dubbed it "an incredibly emotional finale."Gabi asks Zach if he regrets the decision he made to have sex with her, and Kaity compares relationships and questions what Zach is saying to Gabi.Gabi, filled with self-doubt, then cries to the cameras that she's tired not feeling like she's enough for a man.Zach concludes the preview by saying, "Somebody at the end of this is going to get hurt. I've caused pain and I've made mistakes. But standing here with the ring, I just hope it's all worth it."Zach, Kaity and Gabi have all faced backlash for how is playing out on ABC, although they've received public support from both Susie and her ex-boyfriend Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams called Zach out for kissing and telling on-camera when he could've discussed sex and personal matters in private.Kaity slammed the notion she was taking a jab at or sex shaming Gabi by telling her after the Rose Ceremony in Thailand, "I know you were the only one [who slept with Zach]."And Gabi shut down trolls accusing her of deleting unflattering Instagram comments."Yes I am," Gabi firmly replied. "Because I don't need negativity and hate on my page. It's so unnecessary and unkind."Gabi added, "There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don't like me."Zach recently said in the media that while the rest of his season is "overwhelming," he's "very happy" right now and can't wait to exist in the real world once the show wraps -- hopefully with his fiancee.Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group