The Bachelor alum Nick Viall's wife, Natalie Joy, has suffered her second miscarriage this year.

Nick, 44, and Natalie, 26, welcomed their daughter River Rose in February 2024, and then in January 2025, Natalie revealed she suffered a miscarriage and it was the "biggest heartbreak" of her life.

Natalie just took to Instagram on Sunday, March 23 to share that she has experienced another pregnancy loss.

"While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again," Natalie recalled via Instagram Stories this past weekend.

"It took some time for me to accept what had happened only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness."

Natalie wrote that she and Nick found themselves in a place of "complete and utter gratitude."

But then, this past week, Natalie said she "miscarried again."

Natalie revealed, "I underwent a D&C this time, which was harder than I imagined. It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will."

Natalie, however, promised to keep her followers in the loop.

"I hope to keep y'all involved in whatever that may look like," Natalie said.

The co-host of Nick's "The Viall Files" podcast added how she's grateful to have a beautiful daughter and supportive husband during this challenging time.

"[I'm] going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose, who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time again," Natalie concluded.
Nick, for his part, reposted Natalie's message via his Instagram Stories and uploaded several photos of his wife playing with River.

And on Monday, March 24, Natalie took to Instagram Stories again to thank fans for their kind words and uplifting DMs.

"Spent yesterday away from my phone but overwhelmed by the love I woke up to," Natalie captioned a selfie. "Thanks for hanging on with us, we'll get our rainbow baby one day, I'm sure of it."

Nick, a two-time The Bachelorette contestant who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, and Natalie, a surgical technician, first became romantically involved in 2019 but attempted to keep their relationship private for more than a year.

Nick and Natalie didn't go public until after widespread reports that they were dating surfaced in January 2021.

Nick got emotional when talking about his strong feelings for Natalie on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in June 2022. He confessed that, for the first time in his life, he would "not be okay" if Natalie left him.

According to the former The Bachelor star, he had typically anticipated a breakup in each of his prior relationships but Natalie made him feel "so safe."

During the interview, Nick also revealed he and Natalie initially met through friends but she was the one to make the first move.

"She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," Nick recalled with a laugh, adding that he first met her when he was with some of his friends in New York.

Nick and Natalie got engaged in Venice, CA, in January 2023 after three years of dating.

In July 2023, Nick revealed he bought the lake house his grandfather had built in 1965 for his mother so that it will stay in the family.

After the pair welcomed River Rose in February 2024, they got married in April 2024 at her family's 300-acre farm outside of Savannah, GA.

Nick starred on Season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 after several prior attempts to find love on the franchise didn't work out for him.

After competing for Andi Dorfman's heart on The Bachelorette's tenth season in 2014 and finishing as the runner-up behind winner Josh Murray, Nick also appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's The Bachelorette season the following year.

Kaitlyn ended up giving her final rose and getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth, whom she split from in November 2018 after three years of being together. (Kaitlyn ended her second engagement to The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick in August 2023 after splitting from Shawn in November 2018).

Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 2017 season.

Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, who worked as a special education teacher at the time, but their romance kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa had been living in Canada and Nick preferred to stay in the United States.

Shortly after getting engaged for the first time, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time and energy.

Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017 and Nick seemingly never entered another serious relationship until Natalie in 2019.

As for Vanessa, she announced her engagement to Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe in August 2020, and the couple got married on August 2021 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Vanessa and Josh welcomed their first child in October 2022.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

