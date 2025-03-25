Nick, a two-time The Bachelorette contestant who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, and Natalie, a surgical technician, first became romantically involved in 2019 but attempted to keep their relationship private for more than a year.
Nick and Natalie didn't go public until after widespread reports that they were dating surfaced in January 2021.
Nick got emotional when talking about his strong feelings for Natalie on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in June 2022. He confessed that, for the first time in his life, he would "not be okay" if Natalie left him.
According to the former The Bachelor star, he had typically anticipated a breakup in each of his prior relationships but Natalie made him feel "so safe."
During the interview, Nick also revealed he and Natalie initially met through friends but she was the one to make the first move.
"She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," Nick recalled with a laugh, adding that he first met her when he was with some of his friends in New York.
Nick and Natalie got engaged in Venice, CA, in January 2023 after three years of dating.
In July 2023, Nick revealed he bought the lake house his grandfather had built in 1965 for his mother so that it will stay in the family.
Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 2017 season.
Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, who worked as a special education teacher at the time, but their romance kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa had been living in Canada and Nick preferred to stay in the United States.
Shortly after getting engaged for the first time, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time and energy.
Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017 and Nick seemingly never entered another serious relationship until Natalie in 2019.
As for Vanessa, she announced her engagement to Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe in August 2020, and the couple got married on August 2021 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada.