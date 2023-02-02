"We're definitely anxious to get married," Nick, 42, revealed while attending a diamond-themed Valentine's Day event in Los Angeles with Natalie late last week.
"We definitely didn't get engaged to have a long engagement, so it's been great. It's exciting."
Nick and Natalie, however, have just started to plan their wedding, and so it remains to be seen if Natalie will be walking down the aisle before the end of 2023.
"We recently had a lot of talks about it, which was more than I've ever done," Nick explained of his upcoming wedding.
"It's eye-level things. Last night, we just started talking about how we should start making a list."
Nick said he and Natalie, 23, have a lot of pals who want to prepare them and help the couple plan the perfect day.
"We are starting to get like a lot of advice from friends who have either recently gotten married or are planning a wedding right now," Nick said. "So in that sense, we started very, very early."
Nick went on to share the words of wisdom he's received from close friends.
"Everyone tells us, 'You got to find the venue,'" Nick explained.
"For me, it's an excitement level, but I've been told that if you can find that, it gets a lot easier. But that's the big hurdle. So now I'm excited to figure that out. It is intimidating."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Nick shared how he and Natalie probably won't be having a destination wedding.
"I don't know if our goal is to have the biggest wedding of all time. I think for us, something we've talked about is it's important to involve people who know our relationship and know us. So I think that would be kind of the driving force," Nick said, hinting the pair may get married close to home in California.
And Natalie chimed in, "Also convenience. We want it to be super easy. I have a lot of older, sick family members that I want to come and I don't want anyone having to fly to Mexico. I want it to be easy for everyone."
"For the rest of my life, it's you," the Season 21 The Bachelor star captioned a January 13 Instagram post containing a gallery of photos from the couple's engagement shoot.
Nick and Natalie reportedly first became romantically involved in 2019 but attempted to keep their relationship private for more than a year and didn't go public until after widespread reports that they were dating surfaced in January 2021.
Nick and Natalie had been living together prior to Nick proposing marriage, and so their engagement didn't come as a big surprise to fans. The couple had openly talked about the possibility of getting married and having children together for some time.
"We're having those conversations that everyone is scared to have, but they're definitely needed," Natalie said during a joint interview with Nick on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in June 2022.
"We talk about finances, children, where we want to live, and things like that. We are definitely opening up and talking about those things more. We're not not trying, we're not trying either. We're just living life."
Nick also noted on the podcast how Natalie was "playful" when they discussed getting engaged and she had given him some helpful tips and hints.
"She's giving me the information I need to be successful," Nick said at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I love that for me. She was like 'Is this too much?' And it wasn't. She walked the line carefully and told me exactly what you want and where you're at."
Nick pointed out how Natalie's candidness about what ring she wanted and how she envisioned the marriage proposal going took some pressure off him.
"As a guy, you get to a place where you don't want to have to reassure your partner that you want to marry them or want to get engaged," Nick explained on the podcast.
"She wants to tell me things, but we both have a level of wanting it to be romantic and a surprise, rather than knowing today is the day."
Nick reportedly even got emotional when talking about his strong feelings for Natalie and confessed that, for the first time in his life, he would "not be okay" if Natalie left him.
According to the former The Bachelor star, he had typically anticipated a breakup in each of his prior relationships but Natalie had made him feel "so safe."
During the interview, Nick also revealed he and Natalie initially met through friends but she was the one to make the first move.
"She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," Nick recalled with a laugh, adding that he first met her when he was with some of his friends in New York.
Nick starred on Season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 after several prior attempts to find love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise didn't work out for him.
Kaitlyn ended up giving her final rose and getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth, whom she split from in November 2018 after three years of being together. (Kaitlyn is now engaged to The Bachelorette Season 14 alum Jason Tartick and planning their wedding).
Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 2017 season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nick got engaged to special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of his season, but their romance kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa had been living in Canada and Nick preferred to stay in the United States.
Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time and energy.
Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017 and Nick seemingly never entered another serious relationship until Natalie in 2019.
As for Vanessa, she announced her engagement to Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe in August 2020, and the couple got married on August 2021 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada.