The Bachelor alum Nick Viall and wife Natalie Joy have announced the gender of their twins on the way.

Natalie took to Instagram on February 19 and posted a video of the couple's gender reveal.

Natalie set her post to "You Are the Reason" by Olivia Penalva and captioned it, "And the twins are... [four loudly-crying face emojis] a dream!!!!!"

In the video, Natalie, wearing a white crop top and loose white pants, held up a black balloon for Nick to pop.

With the pair's daughter River Rose standing nearby, Nick popped the balloon and it revealed pink confetti.

After hugging and kissing each other, Natalie held up a second black balloon for Nick to pop.

The second balloon also released pink confetti into the air, revealing that Nick and Natalie are expecting twin baby girls.

Nick and Natalie cheered and celebrated with River Rose, who was born in February 2024.

Nick Viall commented with two red-heart emojis, and many other Bachelor Nation alums chimed in.

Lauren Burnham wrote, "Aww so many girlies. So so fun!"

Peta Murgatroyd gushed, "Wow! So happy for you two."

Emily Ferguson exclaimed, "The luckiest sisters. Congratulations!!!!!"
And Amanda Stanton commented, "Yay sisters are the sweetest."

Nick announced that he and Natalie are expecting twins in early February after experiencing three pregnancy losses over the course of eight months last year.

"Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it's TWINS," Nick captioned a carousel of photos.

In January 2025, Natalie revealed she suffered a miscarriage and it was the "biggest heartbreak" of her life.

Natalie subsequently had another miscarriage in March 2025.

"I underwent a D&C this time, which was harder than I imagined. It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will," Natalie recalled via Instagram Stories at the time.

Natalie's third pregnancy loss occurred in August 2025.

Nick, a two-time The Bachelorette contestant who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, and Natalie, a surgical technician, first became romantically involved in 2019 but attempted to keep their relationship private for more than a year.

Nick and Natalie didn't go public until after widespread reports they were dating surfaced in January 2021.

Nick got emotional when talking about his strong feelings for Natalie on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in June 2022. He confessed that, for the first time in his life, he would "not be okay" if Natalie left him.

According to the former The Bachelor star, he typically anticipated a breakup in each of his prior relationships but Natalie made him feel "so safe."

During the interview, Nick also revealed he and Natalie initially met through friends but she was the one to make the first move.

"She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," Nick recalled with a laugh, adding that he first met her when he was with some of his friends in New York.

Nick and Natalie got engaged in Venice, CA, in January 2023 after three years of dating.

In July 2023, Nick revealed he bought the lake house his grandfather had built in 1965 for his mother so that it will stay in the family.

After the pair welcomed River Rose, they got married in April 2024 at her family's 300-acre farm outside of Savannah, GA.

Nick starred on Season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 after several prior attempts to find love on the franchise didn't work out for him.

After competing for Andi Dorfman's heart on The Bachelorette's tenth season in 2014 and finishing as the runner-up behind winner Josh Murray, Nick also appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's The Bachelorette season the following year.

Kaitlyn ended up giving her final rose and getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth, whom she split from in November 2018 after three years of being together. (Kaitlyn ended her second engagement to The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick in August 2023 after splitting from Shawn).

Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 2017 season.

Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, who worked as a special education teacher at the time, but their romance kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa had been living in Canada and Nick preferred to stay in the United States.

Shortly after getting engaged for the first time, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time and energy.

Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017 and Nick seemingly never entered another serious relationship until Natalie in 2019.

Vanessa is now also happily married. She celebrated four years of marriage with Josh Wolfe in August 2025, and the couple has one child together.

Nick and Natalie will be co-hosting Age of Attraction, a new reality dating series premiering in March on Netflix.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

