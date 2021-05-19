As for Natalie, she donned a strapless gold-and-black embroidered Ema Savahl mini dress, which showed off her curves and long legs.
Nick posted a photo of the couple from the event on Instagram in which Natalie was sweetly gazing in his direction as he smiled for photographers.
"This was her first time so she didn't know to look at the camera," Nick joked in his caption for the image.
The surgical technologist, for her part, also shared a video montage from her night with Nick on her own Instagram account as well as a photo from her red-carpet debut.
Posing in Jimmy Choo heels that matched Nick's black-and-white sneakers at the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Natalie wrote, "Can't script this."
It appears Natalie and Nick took off for a romantic getaway to Hawaii after the awards.
Nick and Natalie went Instagram official in January and then Nick confirmed one month later on his The Viall Files podcast he's in a serious relationship with Natalie and it's going "great" and he's "super happy."
"I love that she is passionate about what she does," Nick noted of the surgical tech.
"He added, "What I like about [her profession] is I know nothing about it. I couldn't do it. I can't speak to it. I can't even try to sound smart to it. And that's really quite impressive."
In addition to calling Natalie "very confident" and "so wonderful," he bragged about her being cool, calm and collected.
"Between the two of us, I am easily the most dramatic. Like, I'm the drama queen, and that's the first time I've ever experienced that and it's really great... She is the voice of reason, which is a breath of fresh air," Nick disclosed.
And Nick couldn't help but boast about his girlfriend's morals and values.
"She might have the highest character of anyone I've dated," Nick revealed, "but that's not to disrespect anyone I've ever dated... She's always present with what's going on in the world... She's always helping people out."
Nick admitted although it "sounds so cheesy," Natalie makes him "want to be better."
"Everyone loves her. Without question, everyone likes her more than me. All of my friends. Without question. And it makes me a little insecure about myself," Nick joked.
When asked how they met, Nick revealed that he didn't make the first move!
"She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," Nick recalled with a laugh, adding that he first met her when he was with some of his friends in New York.
A source previously told Us Weekly that Nick and Natalie began dating at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, but People had claimed the couple first linked up in 2019.
Regardless, it reportedly took some time for trust to develop and Nick to commit to Natalie, who decided she wasn't okay with just hanging out after several months without a dating label.
"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness of being happy. There are those moments of, like, 'You're really great, and I'm really happy you're a part of my life' kind of thoughts," Nick gushed in February.
Nick starred on Season 21 of The Bachelor following multiple attempts to find love on reality TV.
Kaitlyn ended up giving her final rose and getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth, whom she split from in November 2018 after three years of being together. (Kaitlyn is now engaged to The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick).
Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 2017 season to hopefully find his match.
Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of his season, but their romance kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa was living in Canada and Nick wanted to stay in the United States.
Shortly after getting engaged, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time and energy.
Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017 and Nick seemingly never entered a serious relationship since -- until now.