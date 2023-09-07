The Bachelor alum Nick Viall and fiancee Natalie Joy have announced the gender of their first baby that's on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nick and Natalie uploaded a joint post from their gender reveal party with friends and family on Wednesday, September 6.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

They captioned the clip, "Baby Viall is a..."

In the video, Nick and Natalie jointly pop a large black balloon, releasing pink confetti and smaller pink balloons into the air.

The Season 21 The Bachelor star is therefore going to be a father to a baby girl!

Natalie, a surgical technician, appeared absolutely ecstatic over the idea of having a daughter, and she and Nick hugged and embraced after learning the big news.

Nick, a two-time The Bachelorette contestant who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, commented on the post, "Her first word will be... Boundaries!"

Congratulatory comments poured in from members of Bachelor Nation.

Ashley Iaconetti wrote, "I'm so excited!!!"

Gabby Windey commented, "A baby girl!!!!!!"

Natasha Parker celebrated, saying, "Yes yes yesss," and Victoria Fuller called the baby a "lil angel princess."

Genevieve Parisi gushed, "Just imagine a little Natalie!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Amanda Stanton -- who is currently pregnant with a girl -- wrote, "Congratulations! Yay for girls."

Nick and Natalie announced they're expecting their first child together in early August.

"Our biggest dream came true," the pair captioned two black-and-white maternity photos as well as a sonogram image via Instagram on August 8.

Natalie showed off her baby bump in the pictures while wearing a flowy white dress with puffy sleeves.

Nick and Natalie got engaged in Venice, CA, in January after three years of dating.

In July, Nick revealed he bought the lake house his grandfather had built in 1965 for his mother so that it will stay in the family.

"[This is now] the place we will make new memories with our kids [one day]. Finally home," The Bachelorette alum shared with his social-media followers.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

ADVERTISEMENT
Natalie also wrote on Nick's Instagram post, "What a JOURNEY this has been!! We will create the most beautiful memories here and our children will get to grow up enjoying the same slice of heaven their dad grew up enjoying."

Given Natalie's bump was already highly noticeable and it had been a well-kept secret for quite some time, the parents-to-be were already aware of the pregnancy at the time of his social-media posting.

Nick and Natalie recently celebrated three years of dating, and Nick told E! News in February that they're "definitely anxious to get married."

"We definitely didn't get engaged to have a long engagement, so it's been great. It's exciting," he shared at the time, adding, "We just started talking about [the wedding]."

Nick shared how he and Natalie probably won't be having a destination wedding.

"I don't know if our goal is to have the biggest wedding of all time. I think for us, something we've talked about is it's important to involve people who know our relationship and know us. So I think that would be kind of the driving force," Nick said, hinting the pair may get married close to home in California.

And Natalie chimed in, "Also convenience. We want it to be super easy. I have a lot of older, sick family members that I want to come and I don't want anyone having to fly to Mexico. I want it to be easy for everyone."

Nick and Natalie reportedly first became romantically involved in 2019 but attempted to keep their relationship private for more than a year and didn't go public until after widespread reports that they were dating surfaced in January 2021.

Nick and Natalie had been living together prior to Nick proposing marriage, and so their engagement didn't come as a big surprise to fans. The couple had openly talked about the possibility of getting married and having children together for some time.

"We're having those conversations that everyone is scared to have, but they're definitely needed," Natalie said during a joint interview with Nick on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in June 2022.

"We talk about finances, children, where we want to live, and things like that. We are definitely opening up and talking about those things more. We're not not trying, we're not trying either. We're just living life."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Nick also noted on the podcast how Natalie had given him some helpful tips and hints about the engagement ring she wanted, which took some of the pressure off of him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nick even got emotional when talking about his strong feelings for Natalie and confessed that, for the first time in his life, he would "not be okay" if Natalie left him.

According to the former The Bachelor star, he had typically anticipated a breakup in each of his prior relationships but Natalie made him feel "so safe."

During the interview, Nick also revealed he and Natalie initially met through friends but she was the one to make the first move.

"She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic," Nick recalled with a laugh, adding that he first met her when he was with some of his friends in New York.

Nick starred on Season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 after several prior attempts to find love on the franchise didn't work out for him.

After competing for Andi Dorfman's heart on The Bachelorette's tenth season in 2014 and finishing as the runner-up behind winner Josh Murray, Nick also appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's The Bachelorette season the following year.

Kaitlyn ended up giving her final rose and getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth, whom she split from in November 2018 after three years of being together. (Shawn is currently expecting his first child, and Kaitlyn just ended her second engagement to The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick in early August).

Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 2017 season.

Nick got engaged to Vanessa, who worked as a special education teacher at the time, but their romance kicked off with more challenges than the average The Bachelor couple to come out of the show given Vanessa had been living in Canada and Nick preferred to stay in the United States.

Shortly after getting engaged for the first time, Nick also competed on Dancing with the Stars, which soaked up a lot of his free time and energy.

Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017 and Nick seemingly never entered another serious relationship until Natalie in 2019.

As for Vanessa, she announced her engagement to Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe in August 2020, and the couple got married on August 2021 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vanessa and Josh welcomed their first child in October 2022.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 21
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 21 NEWS