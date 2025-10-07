The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars alum, who competed on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor as well as two Dancing with the Stars seasons, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on September 23 in Southlake, TX, Peoplereported.
On Monday, October 6, Melissa addressed her arrest when a fan reached out to her in the comments of her latest Instagram post, which was a photo with her daughter Ava she had uploaded on September 5.
The fan wrote, "Some people would have the world believe that they have never made a mistake. I made the same mistake over 2 years ago because of a perfect storm of bad life events."
The fan continued, "There's no excuse, but it happened. Don't ever forget that you are beautiful, loved and blessed. But most of all, you are human. Things happen. Life happens. Be grateful that it wasn't worse and move forward with grace."
"Thank you," Melissa replied, according to People.
"Life really sucks right now and I'm struggling, but I'm trying to march forward...but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity..."
It appears Melissa has since deleted her response on Instagram.
When Melissa was arrested in late September, she was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a Driving While Intoxicated charge.
The Southlake Police Department said in a press release obtained by the magazine at the time that authorities had responded to a single-vehicle crash around 12:05PM and found "a black Cadillac Escalade that had struck a tree."
"Prior to the crash, witnesses reportedly observed the Escalade driving erratically," the statement read, noting that the driver was later identified as Melissa.
Melissa reportedly underwent a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which concluded with her arrest. She was then transported to the Keller Jail.
"No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported," the press release concluded. "The case remains under investigation."
Melissa was ultimately released on a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court the very next day.
Melissa's lawyer, Bret Martin, told People in a statement after the incident, "I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system... every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty."
"We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept," he added. "My Client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt."
Bret continued, "It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case -- including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest -- before any conclusions are drawn."
"We respectfully request that the media and the public allow the legal process to unfold, and withhold any judgment whatsoever until all of the evidence has been properly analyzed and presented in a court of law," he concluded.
